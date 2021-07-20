Tokyo Olympics 2020: From PV Sindhu To Manu Bhaker, Here's Full List Of Indian Contenders

Quick links:
Credit: KIREN.RIJIJU/INSTAGRAM/AP
As the Indian athletes are set to showcase record-breaking performances at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, here's a list of Indian athletes who are the strong contenders to bring in the most medals. A total of 206 countries will be participating in the Olympics that will commence from July 23.
Deepika Kumari, No.1 in the rankings, is a big medal prospect for India. In April, she became the first Indian to win three individual women’s recurve gold medals at the Archery World Cup in Guatemala City.
The 23-year old Javelin player Neeraj Chopra is a medal contender for the country. He has won Gold in the 2018 Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games.
The 26-year old PV Sindhu who is at seventh rank in BWF rankings is expected to bring home a medal. She had won a Silver medal in Rio Olympics in 2016. She had made it to the semifinals of the All England Open where she lost to Thai player Pornpawee Chochuwong.
India’s veteran boxer Mary Kom is on all high hopes to win medal home as she had won the Bronze medal back in the London Olympics 2012. Recently, she won a silver in the Asian Boxing Championship in 2021.
All eyes are on Bengaluru girl Aditi Ashok with the Tokyo Olympics participation. Recently, the 23-year old golfer finished at her career-best third position at the LPGA after she was paired with Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
The Manpreet Singh-led Men's Hockey team has given high hopes as they have been in good form. India is currently ranked at number four after having defeated Germany by 6-1. India’s Men Hockey team last won an Olympic Gold medal back in 1980 when they defeated Spain in the final.
There are huge expectations on the shooting team to win medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The 19-year olds Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be the centre of attraction in the shooting.
Manu Bhaker is a nine-time Gold Medallist at ISSG World Cup and had won two gold medals at the 2018 ISSF World Cup and became the youngest Indian player to do so. While Chaudhary is the youngest Indian gold medallist at the Asian Games as he won a medal in the 2018 edition. The youngster won eight Gold medals at ISSF World Cup and recently won a Gold in New Delhi in 2021 is ISSF World Cup.
The 26-year old Mirabai Chanu, ranked number two in the 49 kg category, will be the only athlete from India to participate in the Weightlifting event. She has won a silver in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and then won Gold at World Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have shown the promise to bag a medal at the Olympics. Vinesh Phogat had bagged a maiden World Championship medal in the women’s 53 kg category. She became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by virtue of her top-six finish. She is also the first Indian female wrestler to win a gold at the last Asian Championship.
On the other hand, 27-year old Punia had won a Gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and two Asian Championships. In 2021, he has won a Silver medal in Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakistan.