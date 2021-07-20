Tokyo Olympics 2020: From PV Sindhu To Manu Bhaker, Here's Full List Of Indian Contenders

As the Indian athletes are set to showcase record-breaking performances at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, here's a list of Indian athletes who are the strong contenders to bring in the most medals. A total of 206 countries will be participating in the Olympics that will commence from July 23.

Archery

Deepika Kumari, No.1 in the rankings, is a big medal prospect for India. In April, she became the first Indian to win three individual women’s recurve gold medals at the Archery World Cup in Guatemala City.

Tarundeep Rai, Men’s Recurve Atanu Das, Men’s Recurve Pravin Jadhav, Men’s Recurve Deepika Kumari, Women's Recurve

Athletes

The 23-year old Javelin player Neeraj Chopra is a medal contender for the country. He has won Gold in the 2018 Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games.

KT Irfan, Men's 20km race walking Sandeep Kumar, Men's 20km race walking Rahul Rohilla, Men's 20km race walking Gurpreet Singh, Men's 50km race walking Bhawna Jat, Women's 20km race walking Priyanka Goswami, Women's 20km race walking Avinash Sable, Men's 3000m steeplechase Murali Sreeshankar, Men's long jump MP Jabir, Men's 400m hurdles Neeraj Chopra, Men's javelin throw Shivpal Singh, Men's javelin throw Annu Rani, Women's javelin throw Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men's shot put Dutee Chand, Women's 100m and 200m Kamalpreet Kaur, Women's discus throw Seema Punia, Women's discus throw 4x400 Mixed Relay Men's 4x400m Relay

Badminton

The 26-year old PV Sindhu who is at seventh rank in BWF rankings is expected to bring home a medal. She had won a Silver medal in Rio Olympics in 2016. She had made it to the semifinals of the All England Open where she lost to Thai player Pornpawee Chochuwong.

PV Sindhu, Women’s singles B Sai Praneeth, Men’s singles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Men’s doubles

Boxing

India’s veteran boxer Mary Kom is on all high hopes to win medal home as she had won the Bronze medal back in the London Olympics 2012. Recently, she won a silver in the Asian Boxing Championship in 2021.

Vikas Krishan (Men's, 69kg) Lovlina Borgohain (Women's, 69kg) Ashish Kumar (Men's, 75kg) Pooja Rani (Women's, 75kg) Satish Kumar (Men's, 91kg) Mary Kom (Women's, 51kg) Amit Panghal (Men's, 52kg) Manish Kaushik (Men's, 63kg) Simranjit Kaur (Women's, 60kg)

Golf

All eyes are on Bengaluru girl Aditi Ashok with the Tokyo Olympics participation. Recently, the 23-year old golfer finished at her career-best third position at the LPGA after she was paired with Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Anirban Lahiri Udayan Mane Aditi Ashok

Hockey

The Manpreet Singh-led Men's Hockey team has given high hopes as they have been in good form. India is currently ranked at number four after having defeated Germany by 6-1. India’s Men Hockey team last won an Olympic Gold medal back in 1980 when they defeated Spain in the final.

Men’s National Team Women’s National Team

Shooting

There are huge expectations on the shooting team to win medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The 19-year olds Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be the centre of attraction in the shooting.

Manu Bhaker is a nine-time Gold Medallist at ISSG World Cup and had won two gold medals at the 2018 ISSF World Cup and became the youngest Indian player to do so. While Chaudhary is the youngest Indian gold medallist at the Asian Games as he won a medal in the 2018 edition. The youngster won eight Gold medals at ISSF World Cup and recently won a Gold in New Delhi in 2021 is ISSF World Cup.

Anjum Moudgil, 10m Women’s Air Rifle Apurvi Chandela, 10m Women’s Air Rifle Divyansh Singh Panwar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle Deepak Kumar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle Tejaswini Sawant, 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position Sanjeev Rajput, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position Manu Bhaker, 10m Women’s Air Pistol Yashaswini Singh Deswal, 10m Women’s Air Pistol Saurabh Chaudhary, 10m Men’s Air Pistol Abhishek Verma, 10m Men’s Air Pistol Rahi Sarnobat, 25m Women’s Pistol Chinki Yadav, 25m Women’s Pistol (replaced by Elavenil Valarivan) Angad Veer Singh Bajwa, Men’s Skeet Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Men’s Skeet

Weightlifting

The 26-year old Mirabai Chanu, ranked number two in the 49 kg category, will be the only athlete from India to participate in the Weightlifting event. She has won a silver in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and then won Gold at World Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Mirabai Chanu

Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have shown the promise to bag a medal at the Olympics. Vinesh Phogat had bagged a maiden World Championship medal in the women’s 53 kg category. She became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by virtue of her top-six finish. She is also the first Indian female wrestler to win a gold at the last Asian Championship.

On the other hand, 27-year old Punia had won a Gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games and two Asian Championships. In 2021, he has won a Silver medal in Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakistan.

Seema Bisla, Women's Freestyle, 50kg Vinesh Phogat, Women’s Freestyle 53kg Anshu Malik, Women's Freestyle 57kg Sonam Malik, Women's Freestyle 62kg Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle 65kg Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg

(Image credit: KIREN.RIJIJU/INSTAGRAM/AP)