Tokyo Olympics 2020: IOA Announces Cash Rewards For Coaches Of Medal-winners

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday, July 24, have announced cash rewards for coaches who are currently with their athletes and training them at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. The coaches who help their respective athletes win a gold medal will be awarded ₹12.5 lakh while the ones that help their athletes achieve a silver medal with be awarded ₹10 lakh and the coaches that help the athletes win the bronze medal will be awarded ₹7.5 lakh.

In a statement made by the IOA secretary general, Rajeev Mehta told ANI that the coaches with the athletes will be given cash rewards saying "Coaches who are here with athletes and have trained them will be given cash rewards, it will be a huge morale booster for them. Vijay Sharma, Mirabai Chanu's coach will get ₹10 lakh."

Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal account at the Tokyo Olympics with a silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202kg. China's Hou Zhihui won the gold with a total lift of 210kg which is also a new Olympic record.

Expected gold but very happy with silver: says Mirabai's parents

Her parents told ANI that they expected her to get a gold medal but of course, they are very happy that she won silver instead.

"We're happy that she got the first medal for India. We expected her to win a gold medal but we are happy that she won the silver medal. She has made us and the whole country proud of her," said Saikhom Tombi and Saikhom Kriti, the parents of the weightlifter.

On her win, Mirabai said that with the entire country watching and the expectations they had, she was a little nervous but was determined to give it her best and that she had worked really hard for this moment.

"I'm very happy that I've won the medal. The entire country was watching me & they had their expectations, I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best. I worked really hard for this," she said.

A relative of Mirabai in Imphal said that the country is proud of her.

"We are very happy today. This is a result of her hard work. India and Manipur are proud of her," he said.

