Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japanese City Taken Over By Omnipresent Olympic Rings; See Pics

The hands of Kenya's Sharon Chepchumba Kiprono block the ball during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool A match between Dominican Republic and Kenya.
Chinese national flag and the Olympic rings are seen on the mask of a member of Chinese rowing team during a rowing training session.
The Olympic rings painted on the field are seen through a net as U.S. softball players take batting practice at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.
Jennifer Abel of Canada competes in women's diving 3-meter springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the bronze medal match.
The Olympic rings are seen reflected in water at the BMX Freestyle course after a training session was cancelled due to rain.
Workers place the Olympic rings on the pitching mound ahead of a baseball game between The Dominican Republic and South Korea.
Fireworks explode from the roof of the stadium as the Olympic rings are assembled during the opening ceremony.
A woman takes pictures of the Olympic rings mounted on a barge floating in the water near a replica of the Statue of Liberty.
Liliia Akhaimova, of Russian Olympic Committee, performs on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications.
Logan Martin of Australia competes in the men's BMX freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
A steward uses a plastic glove and a cloth to disinfect the volleyball net during a rehearsal before the start of the volleyball preliminaries at Ariake Arena .
Hannah Kuechler, of Germany, poses for photos at the Olympic rings prior to a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
The Olympic Rings are printed on the uniform of an Italian softball player during a training session at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.
China's Sun Yingsha serves against countrywoman Chen Meng during the gold medal match of the table tennis women's singles.
Xander Schauffele, of the United States hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the men's golf event.
A worker paints Olympic rings at the finish line of the BMX racing track as preparations continue for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
A field attendant passes netting emblazoned with the Olympic rings on the north pitch of Oi Hockey Stadium before a women's field hockey match between Argentina and Germany.
A rider rounds the track past Olympic Rings during a training session inside the Izu velodrome.
The Olympic rings are reflected on Sabre weapon of Olfa Hezami of Tunisia as competes with Norika Tamura of Japan in the women's Sabre team round of 16 competition.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, wins her heat during the semifinals in the women's 200-meter.
South Korea's Hyunsoo Kim looks catch a fly out hit by Dominican Republic's Melky Cabrera a baseball game.
Sunisa Lee, of United States, poses for a picture after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final.