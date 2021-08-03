Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Japanese City Taken Over By Omnipresent Olympic Rings; See Pics

Five interlocking circles — represent the five continents with Olympic competitors — multicoloured and seen nearly everywhere in the city to mark Olympic Games.

Zaini Majeed
Olympic rings
AP

The hands of Kenya's Sharon Chepchumba Kiprono block the ball during the women's volleyball preliminary round pool A match between Dominican Republic and Kenya.

Olympic rings
AP

Chinese national flag and the Olympic rings are seen on the mask of a member of Chinese rowing team during a rowing training session.

Olympic rings
AP

The Olympic rings painted on the field are seen through a net as U.S. softball players take batting practice at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

Olympic rings
AP

Elke Vanhoof of Belgium takes part in a BMX Racing training session.

Olympic rings
AP

Jennifer Abel of Canada competes in women's diving 3-meter springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Olympic rings
AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the bronze medal match.

Olympic rings
AP

The Olympic rings are seen reflected in water at the BMX Freestyle course after a training session was cancelled due to rain.

Olympic rings
AP

Workers place the Olympic rings on the pitching mound ahead of a baseball game between The Dominican Republic and South Korea.

Olympic rings
AP

Fireworks explode from the roof of the stadium as the Olympic rings are assembled during the opening ceremony.

Olympic rings
AP

A woman takes pictures of the Olympic rings mounted on a barge floating in the water near a replica of the Statue of Liberty.

Olympic rings
AP

The Olympic Rings are reflected in a puddle on the women's rugby sevens pitch.

Olympic rings
AP

Liliia Akhaimova, of Russian Olympic Committee, performs on the balance beam during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications.

Olympic rings
AP

Logan Martin of Australia competes in the men's BMX freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Olympic rings
AP

A steward uses a plastic glove and a cloth to disinfect the volleyball net during a rehearsal before the start of the volleyball preliminaries at Ariake Arena .

Olympic rings
AP

Hannah Kuechler, of Germany, poses for photos at the Olympic rings prior to a swimming practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Olympic rings
AP

Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, competes during the finals of the men's high jump.

Olympic rings
AP

The Olympic Rings are printed on the uniform of an Italian softball player during a training session at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

Olympic rings
AP

China's Sun Yingsha serves against countrywoman Chen Meng during the gold medal match of the table tennis women's singles.

Olympic rings
AP

Xander Schauffele, of the United States hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the men's golf event.

Olympic rings
AP

A worker paints Olympic rings at the finish line of the BMX racing track as preparations continue for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Olympic rings
AP

A field attendant passes netting emblazoned with the Olympic rings on the north pitch of Oi Hockey Stadium before a women's field hockey match between Argentina and Germany. 

Olympic rings
AP

A rider rounds the track past Olympic Rings during a training session inside the Izu velodrome.

Olympic rings
AP

The Olympic rings are reflected on Sabre weapon of Olfa Hezami of Tunisia as competes with Norika Tamura of Japan in the women's Sabre team round of 16 competition.

Olympic rings
AP

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, wins her heat during the semifinals in the women's 200-meter.

Olympic rings
AP

South Korea's Hyunsoo Kim looks catch a fly out hit by Dominican Republic's Melky Cabrera a baseball game.

Olympic rings
AP

Sunisa Lee, of United States, poses for a picture after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final.

Olympic rings
AP

Ireland midfield Lizzy Holden (14) wears a necklace with the Olympic rings during a women's field hockey match against India.

