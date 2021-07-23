Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Japan's Naomi Osaka Lights The Olympic Cauldron

Written By
Karthik Nair
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates

Image: AP

20:26 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Japan's Naomi Osaka becomes final flame torchbearer

 

20:14 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Emperor of Japan officially declares to open the mega-event

IOC President Bach invites His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan, to declare open the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020.

"I declare open the Games of Tokyo, celebrating the XXXII Olympiad of the modern era."

 

20:14 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Tokyo Olympics Officially Open

 

20:14 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Prez HASHIMOTO Seiko officially opens the mega-event

In her speech, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee president HASHIMOTO Seiko says: "The whole world has faced immense challenges with COVID-19. I would like to express my gratitude and respect to all essential workers including those in medical services and others around the world who have shown such determination in overcoming these challenges."

19:43 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: 1,824 drones light up the sky above the Olympic Stadium

 

19:01 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Pita Taufatofua repeats his 'shirtless' trend

 

18:27 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi cheers for Team India

 

18:21 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Misia sings Japan's national anthem

 

18:18 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal sends his greetings to Team India

 

18:16 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cheers for India

 

18:14 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Rapper Flo Rida and others sets the opening ceremony tone

 

18:08 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Kenya enters the area

 

18:05 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Youngest flag-bearer in the opening ceremony

Hend Zaza, a 12-year-old table tennis player, jointly carries the flag for the Syrian Arab Republic with Ahmad Saber Hamcho.

 

17:59 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Team India's grandeur entry into the opening ceremony

Proudly carrying the flag are Olympic boxing medallist Mary Kom and hockey star Manpreet Singh

17:55 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: 2032 Olympics hosts Australian team makes a grand entry

Patty Mills is the first Indigenous or First Nations athlete to be named Olympic Opening Ceremony flagbearer for Australia. He, and swimmer Cate Campbell, march in proudly at the head of the Australian delegation.

17:53 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Canada enters the arena

Here come Canada, with the Maple Leaf carried by two representatives of team sports: Miranda Ayim (basketball) and the Japanese-descent Nathan Hariyama (rugby sevens).

 

17:50 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Great Britain enters the arena

Olympic champions Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi  are flag-bearers of Great Britain

Great Britain arrives, with double Olympic medallist rower Moe Sbihi (Britain's first Muslim Olympic rower) and two-time sailing world champion and Rio 2016 gold medallist Hannah Mills flying the Union Jack.

17:47 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Stadium lits up in Tricolour

 

17:43 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Jessica Rossi & Elia Viviani carry the flag for Italy

 

17:41 IST, July 23rd 2021
Hanna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin carry the flag of Israel

Hanna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin carry the flag of Israel

 

17:40 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Check out official clappers of the opening-ceremony

 

17:39 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Team India's photos before entering the opening ceremomy

 

17:37 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Tachlowini Gabriyesos is the first athletics flag bearer of the Opening Ceremony.

Tachlowini Gabriyesos is the first athletics flag bearer of the Opening Ceremony. He represents the Refugee Olympic Team and will be competing in the marathon at Tokyo2020

 

17:32 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Relive Team India's grand entry

Israel, Italy, Iraq, Iran, and then, at 21st, it's time for India to walk out!

Hockey Skipper Manpreet Singh and veteran Boxer MC Mary Kom held the Tricolour High

17:27 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates:India's flag-bearers Mary kom and Manpreet Singh enters the arena

 

17:24 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Argentina athletes dances in the parade

 

17:24 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: IOC welcomes Refugee Olympic Team

 

17:20 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Parade on medlyy famous songs and music from games

Tokyo Olympics Trivia: Teams are entering to a medley of famous songs and music from popular games.

17:17 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Greece becomes the first country to enter

 

17:17 IST, July 23rd 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: Honour for Bangladesh's Professor Muhammad Yunus

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh is awarded, virtually, the Olympic Laurel.

 

