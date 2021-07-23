Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Japan's Naomi Osaka Lights The Olympic Cauldron

Quick links:
Image: AP
🎾@naomiosaka is your final Olympic flame torchbearer and has lit the #Olympics cauldron 🔥#Tokyo2020 | #OpeningCeremony | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/PQLe8FmX2v— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
The #Olympics cauldron for #Tokyo2020 has been lit! #OpeningCeremony 🔥#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/7ucEIqmMYE— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
IOC President Bach invites His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan, to declare open the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020.
"I declare open the Games of Tokyo, celebrating the XXXII Olympiad of the modern era."
┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏┓— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┃
┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃
┃ IT'S TIME! #TOKYO2020┃
┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃
┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┃
┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗┛ pic.twitter.com/AcoOfiuGGK
"After more than half a century, the Olympic Games have returned to Tokyo. Now we will do everything in our power to make this Games a source of pride for generations to come."— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
- #Tokyo2020 President HASHIMOTO Seiko pic.twitter.com/NMhFAFuiMa
The Games of the 𝑿𝑿𝑿𝑰𝑰 Olympiad are officially open! #Tokyo2020 #StrongerTogether | #OpeningCeremony #UnitedByEmotion— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
In her speech, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee president HASHIMOTO Seiko says: "The whole world has faced immense challenges with COVID-19. I would like to express my gratitude and respect to all essential workers including those in medical services and others around the world who have shown such determination in overcoming these challenges."
🚨 Drone appreciation post! 🚨— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
1,824 drones light up the sky above the Olympic Stadium as the #Tokyo2020 emblem seamlessly becomes a revolving globe. 😍🌏#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/mcGteqdJ7n
Rio 2016 ✅— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
PyeongChang 2018 ✅
Tokyo 2020✅
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. 😎 #OpeningCeremony #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/wEN8eg08YW
Come, let us all #Cheer4India!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021
Caught a few glimpses of the @Tokyo2020 Opening Ceremony.
Wishing our dynamic contingent the very best. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iYqrrhTgk0
आज से टोक्यो में ओलंपिक की शुरुआत हो गई है। हम सभी भारतवासियों के प्यार और उम्मीदों के साथ हमारे सभी खिलाड़ी अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन कर देश को ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा मेडल दिलाएंगे। टीम इंडिया को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 23, 2021
#Cheer4India #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/CxoVk657oC
#TEAMINDIA #Tokyo2020— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 23, 2021
130 crore Indians cheering for the Indian Olympics Contingent !
| @WeAreTeamIndia | pic.twitter.com/HEddr0YKWW
Now that's what we call entering in style. Welcome Kenya! #KEN#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony @OlympicsKe pic.twitter.com/BDqudmDJip— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Hend Zaza, a 12-year-old table tennis player, jointly carries the flag for the Syrian Arab Republic with Ahmad Saber Hamcho.
Remember what you were doing when you were 12?— Olympics (@Olympics) July 20, 2021
Syrian table tennis player is making her Olympic debut, the youngest athlete @Tokyo2020@ittfworld
Read her inspiring story here:https://t.co/x1ghaQ2xQ7
They're here and they're representing over 1 BILLION people! #IND— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Proudly carrying the flag are Olympic boxing medallist Mary Kom and hockey star Manpreet Singh for @WeAreTeamIndia.#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/XpNbvd00oH
Their country has just been chosen to host the 2032 Olympic Games!— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Welcome to the Australian team. #AUS#OpeningCeremony | @AUSOlympicTeam pic.twitter.com/AbIB98I2Iv
Patty Mills is the first Indigenous or First Nations athlete to be named Olympic Opening Ceremony flagbearer for Australia. He, and swimmer Cate Campbell, march in proudly at the head of the Australian delegation.
Here come Canada, with the Maple Leaf carried by two representatives of team sports: Miranda Ayim (basketball) and the Japanese-descent Nathan Hariyama (rugby sevens).
LET'S GOOOOO CANADA!!!! #TeamCanada #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/WHaZu64nak— Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) July 23, 2021
🇬🇧👋 @TeamGB have arrived at #Tokyo2020!— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Olympic champions Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi carry the flag.#OpeningCeremony #StrongerTogether #GBR @hannahmills1988 | @moesbihi pic.twitter.com/S59RAUuR0P
Great Britain arrives, with double Olympic medallist rower Moe Sbihi (Britain's first Muslim Olympic rower) and two-time sailing world champion and Rio 2016 gold medallist Hannah Mills flying the Union Jack.
आतिशबाजी के समय ऐसा था #Olympics स्टेडियम के अंदर का नजारा#Tokyo2020 #Cheer4Indiia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/OFN62eUGTx— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 23, 2021
Welcome to the #OpeningCeremony @ItaliaTeam_it!— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Jessica Rossi and @eliaviviani are carrying the flag for the 2026 Winter Olympics hosts. #ITA #StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lkjDdBsqhW
Hanna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin carry the flag of Israel
Enter... Israel! Hanna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin carry the flag of Israel. #ISR#StrongerTogether | #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/z7lK6LiR1w— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Obsessed with the professional clappers/wavers at #Tokyo2020 who are presumably there to help build atmosphere for the athletes in quite an empty stadium 👏 👋 pic.twitter.com/a1SlvuxlxI— Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) July 23, 2021
#TeamIndia is ready for the March past at the Opening Ceremony of #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/asJKuvVqoy— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021
Tachlowini Gabriyesos is the first athletics flag bearer of the Opening Ceremony. He represents the Refugee Olympic Team and will be competing in the marathon at Tokyo2020
Tachlowini Gabriyesos is the first #athletics flag bearer of the Opening Ceremony.— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 23, 2021
He represents the @RefugeesOlympic Team and will be competing in the marathon at #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/WRh8sDvTnM
Here they are 💪#TeamIndia at the #OpeningCeremony of #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/8K49eWliqF— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 23, 2021
#TeamIndia roll call!🤩🇮🇳🎆— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 23, 2021
Walking out for the Parade of Nations at #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony #WeAreTeamIndia #Cheer4India@EdelweissFin @MPLSportsFdn @Herbalife @INOXMovies @TheRaymondLtd @Amul_Coop @NipponPaintInd @TheJSWGroup @sfanow @SmartDhyana @srlcare pic.twitter.com/71B0ee1eSe
Israel, Italy, Iraq, Iran, and then, at 21st, it's time for India to walk out!
Hockey Skipper Manpreet Singh and veteran Boxer MC Mary Kom held the Tricolour High
Argentina very much providing a party atmosphere #Olympics pic.twitter.com/HacfQwEApm— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 23, 2021
For the second time in its history, the Olympic Games welcome the IOC Refugee Olympic Team!❤️— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
Leading the delegation into the stadium are the flagbearers, swimmer @YusraMardini and marathon runner Tachlowini Gabriyesos.#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony #EoR @RefugeesOlympic pic.twitter.com/ftVl2Kzd4H
Tokyo Olympics Trivia: Teams are entering to a medley of famous songs and music from popular games.
The Parade of Athletes begins! 🌏— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
The first athletes to enter the stadium are from Greece, the historical home of the Olympic Games. #GRE@HellenicOlympic | #OpeningCeremony | #Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/DoueNijuQx
It is time for the #Tokyo2020 Parade of Athletes 👋— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
As is custom, Greece🇬🇷 are the first nation to enter the Olympic Stadium at the #OpeningCeremony #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/U09CCsCwtY
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh is awarded, virtually, the Olympic Laurel.
Olympic Laurel awarded to Muhammad Yunus#Tokyo2020 #Olympics #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/KDHnKjUqpz— 48bola Indonesia (@48bolaID) July 23, 2021