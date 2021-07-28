Tokyo Olympics 2020: Martyna Trajdos Defends Judo Coach Who Slapped Her Before Bout

The viewers as well as the sports enthusiasts were left shell-shocked after a coach crossed all limits by being strict with his player as well as a judo participant in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

So why did the coach's act not go down well with the netizens? What was his fault? Let's find out.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Coach slaps judo athlete Martyna Trajdos, video goes viral

It so happened that a German judo athlete named Martyna Trajdos was shaken and then slapped by her coach prior to her bout with Hungary's Szofi Ozbas on Tuesday. Martyna's coach Claudiu Pusa had first dropped his bag before he violently shook the German judo participant after which he slapped her left and right.

The cameras caught Martyna Trajdos getting slapped and this act went viral in no time. Meanwhile, Martyna was not affected by this act by any means as she acknowledged it by nodding her head at the coach before entering the combat area for her bout.

The viral video of the coach slapping his player has been posted by a netizen on Twitter.

A czo tu się odpoliczkowało w ogóle?! pic.twitter.com/mX2r9rMMTA — Mischa Von Jadczak (@michaljadczak) July 27, 2021

Martyna Trajdos defends her coach

Even though coach Claudiu Pusa's act of slapping his player shocked the world, Martyna Trajdos has shown loyalty towards her coach by coming in his defence when the former was vilified by one and all for his actions. In fact, Martyna even said that it was she who had urged Pusa to act like this in the first place. Giving further clarification on the same, she also mentioned that it is a 'ritual' that she herself had chosen prior to the competition.

"I wish I could have made a different headline today. As I already said that’s the ritual which I chose pre-competition ! My coach is just doing what I want him to do to fire me up!", Martyna Trajdos' Instagram post read.

Coming back to the contest, Martyna Trajdos lost her Round of 32 63kg bout to her Hungarian counterpart Szofi Ozbas.