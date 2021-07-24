Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu hopes For More Women Participation In Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday scripted history and opened India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a silver medal in the 49kg category. Mirabai Chanu ended India's over two-decade-long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics, clinching the 49kg category silver medal five years after leaving the same platform in tears following a disastrous debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Following her historic win, Mirabai Chanu in a joint press conference along with her chief coach Vijay Sharma talked about her heartbreaking loss in the last Olympics and also hoped that more women participate in weightlifting.

Mirabai Chanu on winning a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics and Rio loss

During the presser, Mirabai Chanu said, "We had worked hard for the Rio Olympics however, 'that was not my day and I could not win any medal. That day I thought I will bring the medal for India in the future. It was my and my sir's (Coach) dream to win a medal at the Olympics which has been fulfilled at Tokyo Olympics."

Having won silver for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Chanu hoped that more women will participate in weightlifting. "This win is the result of my journey towards the Olympics. The last 4 years were tough after failure in Rio Olympics. I hope more females would now be inspired to participate in weightlifting," said Mirabai Chanu.

Mirabai Chanu suffered heartbreak after a loss at the Rio Games -- a day before her 22nd birthday. She failed to get an overall total in the women's 48kg category after being unable to register a successful lift in any of her three attempts in clean and jerk.

Chanu's coach Vijay Sharma during the press conference revealed that he was under immense pressure after the Rio Olympics, however, the weightlifter sacrificed almost everything, from her food to sleep, and went through intense training to win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu on her sacrifices

During the press conference, Mirabai Chanu revealed that she hardly went home in the past 5 years. In fact, she talked about how she made many sacrifices just for the sake of her training. Chanu's coach revealed that the weightlifter has not eaten properly in the past two days and now she can eat whatever she wants to and enjoy her win in the Tokyo Olympics.

On the other hand, Chanu expressed she would like to go home as soon as possible and would like to have food cooked by her mother. "I have been home only for 5 days in the last 5 years. I will go home and eat mom-made food. My mother didn't eat anything until the competition was over. My entire family and village are happy."

#LIVE | I have been home only for 5 days in the last 5 years. I will go home and eat mom-made food. My mother didn't eat anything until the competition was over. My entire family and village is happy: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu https://t.co/PUrOD4ZZen pic.twitter.com/bkzlbKkjUG — Republic (@republic) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu started the competition by lifting 84kg in her first attempt during the snatch event. Chanu's competitor Jourdan Delacruz from the USA lifted 83kg in her first attempt, however, the Indian lifter upped her ante to lift 87kg in her second attempt, while Delacruz in her second attempt lifted 86kg. World Champion China's Hoi Zhuihui topped the standings at the halfway mark after lifting 92kg after two attempts. Both Chanu and Delacruz failed to lift 89 kg in their third attempt allowing Zhuihui to stay top of the table. The Chinese weightlifter made a new Olympic record in the snatch by lifting 94kg in her third and final lift. Mirabai Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg and bagged the silver medal.

