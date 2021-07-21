Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony LIVE Stream: How To Watch Opening Ceremony LIVE In India

After being postponed by a year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo 2020 is just a couple of days away. The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will commence from July 23, while the closing ceremony will take place on August 8. Here are the complete details regarding the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony LIVE

Overall the Tokyo 2020 games will see the participation of around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries in 33 sports. The Indian contingent will also be the biggest this year as 119 athletes are set to compete in a variety of sports in Japan. For India 6-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be India's flag bearers at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 games on August 8.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch Opening Ceremony LIVE in India

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will be held at the National Stadium. Viewers in India who want to catch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony can watch the coverage from 4:30 pm IST on 23rd July. Sony Sports Network will broadcast all events of the Tokyo 2020. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary. The coverage of the games will also be available on the network’s streaming platform SonyLIV.

'Moving forward' is the official theme of the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony will take the words "United by Emotion" as the theme for the global event. According to the Olympic website "In the Opening Ceremony, we will aspire to reaffirm the role of sport and the value of the Olympic Games, to express our gratitude and admiration for the efforts we all made together over the past year, and also to bring a sense of hope for the future". It further said, "We hope it will be an experience that conveys how we all have the ability to celebrate differences, to empathise, and to live side by side with compassion for one another."

Image: AP