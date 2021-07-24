Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sai Praneeth Loses Debut Match Against Lower-ranked Misha Zilberman

Indian badminton star Sai Praneeth on Saturday lost his debut match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to a lower-ranked Israeli player Misha Zilberman. Praneeth, who is India's only entrant in Men's Singles category in badminton at Tokyo 2020, lost two consecutive sets to Zilberman in under 42 minutes.

Zilberman won the first game after closing the lead against Sai following a couple of unforced errors in the beginning. Sai let Zilberman come back into the game and take a lead as he lacked aggression to counter the Israeli. Zilberman was more aggressive in the second round as he managed to secure an early lead over Sai. Zilberman never allowed Sai to close the lead as he finished the game 17-21 (Set-1), 15-21 (Set-2).

The last time Sai and Zilberman clashed was at the Swiss Open earlier this year, where the Indian shuttler emerged victorious following a match-winning tally of 21-11, 21-14. This is the first time in their four meetings that Zilberman has won a game. Sai will next lock horns against Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands, currently, the world's number 29 ranked player. If Sai wins the match, his maiden Olympics medal chance will still be alive as he will get another go at progressing to the knockout rounds.

On the other hand, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have won their first match in the men's badminton doubles category against the Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin. Satwik and Chirag won the match by 21-16, 16-21, 27-25. Indian men's hockey team also started their Olympics journey on a positive note as they beat New Zealand 3-2 on Saturday morning.

India opens medal tally

Meanwhile, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg. China's Hoi Zhuihui won the gold with a total lift of 210kgs which is also a new Olympic record.

Image: PTI