Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Sorry India Couldn't Bring Glory' Says Atanu Das After Facing Defeat

Indian archer Atanu Das has now apologised for not being able to return with a medal. Archer Deepika Kumari also bowed out of the event without a medal.

Vishnu V V
Tokyo Olympics 2020

Following his bow out of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian archer Atanu Das has now apologised for not being able to return with a medal. The archer who bid adieu to his medal hopes after losing in the 1/8 Eliminations Round on Saturday, said "sorry" in a tweet. Atanu Das’ wife and archer Deepika Kumar had also bowed out of the tournament yesterday.

Atanu Das bowed out of the men's individual event after losing to Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in the 1/8 Eliminations Round at Yumenoshima Park on Saturday. Furukawa defeated the 29-year-old 6-4 in the decider to cruise into the quarterfinals.

Following the loss, Atanu tweeted, "Sorry INDIA, I couldn't bring glory in this Olympics. But the support we get from @Media_SAI, @indian_archery, TOPS, @OGQ_India is fantastic till now. We should keep moving forward, else nothing to say. Jai Hind."  

Deepika Kumari express displeasure towards the selection of the mixed team

Meanwhile, archer Deepika Kumari also crashed out of the women's individual event after losing to An San of South Korea. After her 6-0 loss to the South Korean archer, Deepika openly expressed her displeasure towards the selection of the mixed team for the event. Deepika commented that the federation should not have decided on her partner for the event on the basis of one performance in the men’s individual ranking round at the showpiece event.

Based on the men’s individual ranking round, Pravin Jadhav sat above Atanu Das in rankings and as she secured the 31st spot while Atanu finished at the 35th spot. The federation, hence, chose Pravin to be Deepika’s partner in the mixed team event. Deepika has now come out and spoken against this decision. Earlier, the pairing of Atanu and Deepika has worked well as they have also won gold in the Paris World Cup Stage 3 which was played only a month prior to the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The team-up of Deepika and Pravin ended up losing the quarterfinals in the Tokyo Olympics against An San and Kim Je Deok.

“The matter has closed, we cannot do anything about it. If at that time, a decision was taken strongly then the situation might have been different. Obviously, there are qualities that an athlete has, team coordination is also very important. We prepared together for many years but here it came to an end,” Deepika said after Atanu’s match on Saturday.

