Tokyo Olympics 2020: Three From South African Football Team Test Positive For COVID

South Africa has confirmed that three people from the national football team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has now tested positive for COVID-19. The South African Football Association on Sunday confirmed that three, including two players and one video analyst, has tested positive. The announcement comes only a day after the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the first COVID case of a resident of the Games Village.

South Africa confirmed its players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi, and Video analyst Mario Masha has tested positive on arrival in Tokyo. The team arrived in preparation to face host Japan in a match on Thursday. "We have three positive cases of COVID-19 in the camp here, two players and an official," team manager Mxolisi Sibam said in a media release from the South African Football Association.

"There is daily screening....Masha and Monyane reported high temperatures and positive saliva tests, and were then taken to do the nasal test...and they, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19. Mahlatsi is the latest player to go through the same process. This unfortunate situation has made us miss our first intensive training session last night," he said.

The manager also informed that the team has now been quarantined until cleared to train. Mexico and France are the other teams South Africa had to face in the first group match rounds. Apart from the SA football team, a total of 10 cases was detected on the day, raising the total number of Games-related COVID cases to 55, as per the Olympic Committee records.

The organisers are now finding themselves in a slump ahead of the scheduled start of the highly-anticipated Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The organising committee has now informed that 10 foreign delegation members, including 2 athletes have tested positive in the Olympic Games Village, according to the COVID-19 Positive Case List uploaded by the OC. The new cases were revealed a day after an unidentified person was tested positive. The organisers had confirmed that the person who tested positive on Friday was the first to test positive in the Village, which will house thousands of competitors during the Games.

The committee informed that all 10 Olympic participants who tested positive were from abroad. They confirmed that the infected list also included an athlete who is not staying at the Tokyo facility. The organising committee of the event had earlier informed that a total number of 44 people have been found positive under their jurisdiction since July 1. However, they also said that none of the people who tested positive was in direct contact with the village people and mostly are contractors for Tokyo Olympics and games-concerned personnel.

IMAGE: AP/ PIXABAY