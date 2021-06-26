Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics 2020: TN CM Stalin Announces Cash Rewards To Encourage State Athletes

As the most debated Tokyo Olympics 2020 is finally scheduled to start from July 23, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced cash rewards to state athletes

Tamil Nadu

Ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 3 crore for those who win a gold medal, Rs 2 crore for silver medal winners, and Rs 1 crore for bronze medal winners in Tokyo Olympic Games, on Saturday. The Olympics is scheduled between July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo. 

In March 2021, CA Bhavani Devi from Tamil Nadu became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. She had qualified through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method. She was ranked 45th and occupied one of the two available slots based on the ranking.

Other state announcements

On June 24, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced that the state athletes will be awarded Rs 6 crores, Rs 4 crores and Rs 2 crores for winning gold, silver and bronze respectively. Also, all the participants will be given Rs 10 lakh each. 

On June 23, the Haryana government had announced cash rewards to the state athletes as they would give Rs 6 crores to gold medallists, Rs 4 crores to silver medallists and Rs 1.5 crores to bronze medallists for their achievements. Further, the winners will be offered a job in the Haryana Civil Service or Haryana Police.

On June 19, Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi had announced that the government would award Rs 2.25 crore to gold medal winners, Rs 1.5 crore to silver medal winners and Rs 1 crore to bronze medal winners. The government had awarded Rs 5 lakh to state athletes to encourage them in the lead up to the games. From Punjab, about 26 athletes from Punjab will participate in the Tokyo Olympics. 

Rajasthan has increased the cash prize, winners of gold will be awarded Rs 3 crores, silver Rs 2 crores and bronze Rs 1 crore.

In 2018, the Manipur government had announced that the state athletes will be awarded Rs 1 crore for winning a gold Medal, Rs 75 lakhs for a silver medal and Rs 50 lakh for winning a bronze medal. 

In 2016, the Karnataka government had announced a reward of Rs 5 crores for a Gold Medal, Rs 3 crores for silver and Rs 2 crores for a bronze medal. 

