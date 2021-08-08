Tokyo Olympics 2020 Top 10 Memorable Moments: Aussie Coach Goes Bananas, Neeraj Wins Gold

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has ended as a success despite the unimaginable challenges that the Japanese government faced while organizing the showpiece event. Several groups in both Japan and around the world cautioned the government on holding the Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that did not stop the Yoshihide Suga led government from going ahead with their plan. After a memorable Tokyo Olympics 2020, here are the top 10 memorable moments from this year's games.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 top 10 memorable moments

1) Aussie coach goes bananas after swimmer Ariarne Titmus wins gold: Perhaps the highlight of the Tokyo Games was the reaction of Aussie coach, Dean Boxall after swimmer Ariarne Titmus won gold for the country. Ariarne beat decorated American swimmer Katie Ledecky in the finals of the 400m freestyle event. Once her victory was confirmed, coach Boxall was seen shouting and punching the air to celebrate the win. His complete reaction can be seen below.

2) Neeraj Chopra makes Indian fans nostalgic by winning the first gold for country at Tokyo 2020: India's Neeraj Chopra achieved the unthinkable as he won the gold medal in the javelin throw event. The 23-year old ended India's 100 years wait for a medal in athletics and won the nation's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj's moment of receiving the gold medal and the nostalgic scene of Indian fans hearing their national anthem can be seen below.

3) Ravi Kumar Dahiya ensured a medal for India despite being bitten and losing 9-2 at one stage: Indian fans were left ecstatic after Ravi Kumar Dahiya won his semi-final bout against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev despite being 9-2 down with a minute and a half remaining. Dahiya turned the match around after he shocked the Kazak wrestler by defeating him via a pin. However, while Sanayev was losing, he bit Dahiya's arm in an attempt to escape from the pin.

How unfair is this , couldn’t hit our #RaviDahiya ‘s spirit, so bit his hand. Disgraceful Kazakh looser Nurislam Sanayev.

Ghazab Ravi , bahut seena chaunda kiya aapne #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/KAVn1Akj7F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021

4) Two friends agree to share a gold medal: After a dramatic end to the men's high jump event, Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi were tied at equal distances of 2.37m. As the officials were preparing for the two to compete in a jump-off, Barshim asked if they could have two gold medals. The officials agreed to Barshim's request and decided to award two gold medals for the high jump event.

Fave moment of the Olympics so far. Barshim (Qatar) and Tamberi (Italy) were tied in the high-jump final. The official is there talking about a prospective jump-off, but Barshim asks immediately: "Can we have two golds?" One look, no words exchanged, they know they're sharing it. pic.twitter.com/E3SneYFocA — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 1, 2021

5) Elaine Thompson-Herah wins 'double-double': Jamaica sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah scripted history by becoming the first woman to win women's 100m and 200m gold medals in two consecutive Olympic Games. In the process of winning her 100m race in 10.61 seconds, she also broke the Olympic record by 0.01 seconds. The previous record was set by Florence Griffith Joyner at the 1988 Seoul Games.

6) Japan's 13-year old skateboarder wins gold: Skateboarding, which is one of the new Olympic sports this year, featured some of the youngest athletes. Japan's Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest individual Olympic champions in history as she won the women's skateboarding gold medal at the age of just 13 years and 330 days. The Japanese skateboarder finished ahead of Brazil's Rayssa Leal, who at 13 years and 203 days could have become the youngest ever individual Olympic champion.

7) "I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion": Great Britain's Tom Daley won a historic gold medal in the synchronised 10m dive alongside Matty Lee. Speaking after winning the event, Daley told reporters, "I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. When I was younger I didn’t think I’d ever achieve anything because of who I was. To be an Olympic champion now just shows that you can achieve anything."

Tom Daley is a four-time Olympic medallist, pass it on. pic.twitter.com/2cE36ng28Z — Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021

8) Simone Biles ends Tokyo 2020 campaign with a bronze medal win: Despite her struggles with mental health, US Gymnast Simone Biles ended her campaign with a bronze medal win in the women's balance beam final. Her bronze medal win in this event came after Biles withdrew from four previous individual events. Speaking on her mental health difficulties after the team event, Biles said, "After the performance, I put in, I just didn’t want to continue. I have to focus on my mental health."

9) Sifan Hassan falls in 1500m heat but still wins: After entering her final lap of the 1500m heat, Sifan Hassan was tripped by an athlete who fell ahead of her. However, that did not stop the Dutch runner from making ground on the 11 runners that were ahead of her. On the final straight, she passed five of the fastest runners in the world to win the heat. She eventually also went on to win the bronze in the final before winning the gold medal in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

10) Laurel Hubbard becomes the first transgender woman to compete in Olympics: New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by becoming the first transgender woman to compete at an Olympics event. She received several plaudits on social media for demonstrating an excellent performance in the weightlifting competition. While her event did not last long, she inspired several transgender athletes around the world.