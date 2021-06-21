Tokyo Olympics 2020: Up To 10,000 Fans To Be Permitted To Attend Events At Olympics

Earlier on Monday, it was confirmed that up to 10,000 fans will be allowed at Tokyo Olympics 2020 events this summer with organisers warning that the competition could move behind closed doors if infections surge. The decision, widely seen as being on the cards following statements by organisers and government medical advisers, highlights Japan's push to hold the multi-billion-dollar sports extravaganza despite public opposition and deep concern about a resurgence in infections. While Japan has largely avoided the kind of explosive coronavirus outbreaks that have devastated other countries, its vaccine roll-out has been slow and the medical system pushed to the brink in some places.

Fans at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers plan for up to 10,000 fans at summer Olympics

On Monday, it was the Tokyo Olympics organising party revealed that up to 10,000 people could be allowed to watch Olympic events in stadiums this summer. The decision comes just weeks before the opening ceremony and ends months of speculation about whether spectators will be allowed at the pandemic-postponed Games. Overseas fans were already banned in March.

The spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people at all venues.



For more information on what was agreed upon at today's five-party meeting: https://t.co/On7tfGKidm — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) June 21, 2021

The decision was announced after the so-called Five Party spoke online with local organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Japanese government and the government of metropolitan Tokyo. "In light of the government's restrictions on public events, the spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set at 50 per cent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people in all venues," organisers said in a statement.

However, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would not rule out holding the Summer Olympics without spectators if the capital was under a state of emergency for COVID-19. "In the event that a state of emergency is declared then we can't rule out not having spectators," Suga told reporters during a tour of vaccination sites in Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 rules

Having fans in the venues presents a risk of spreading the COVID-19 infections, and not just at the venues, since it causes more circulation on commuter trains, in restaurants and other public spaces. However, officials say that local fans who attend games at stadiums will be under strict COVID-19 rules. They will not be allowed to cheer, must wear masks, and are being told to go straight home following the event.

When does Tokyo Olympics start?

The grand event scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Originally scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020, the event was postponed in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Credits - olympics.com