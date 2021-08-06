Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wrestler Seema Bisla Loses To Sarra Hamdi In Women's 50kg Freestyle

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla is out of the opening round of 50 Kg after losing to Tunisia’s Sarra Hamdi by 3-1 at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Tunisia’s Sarra Hamdi will then face the winner of Mariya Stadnik (Azerbaijan) and Stalvira Orshush (Russian Olympic Committee) in the quarterfinals.

Seema Bisla, an athlete of the Indian wrestling contingent made her Olympics debut in the women's 50kg freestyle event. None of the four Indian women participants at the Olympics have managed to make it to medal rounds including Sonam Malik, Anshu Malik, and Vinesh Phogat.

Ravi Dahiya wins a silver medal

India's star wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday, August 5, won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after he went down fighting two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final of 57kg freestyle category. Ravi Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Team India's schedule for August 6

2:00 AM – Athletics: Men's 50 km race walk final – Gurpreet Singh

5:29 AM – Golf: Women's Round 3 – Diksha Dagar

5:48 AM – Golf: Women's Round 3 – Aditi Ashok

7:00 AM – Women's Hockey Team Bronze Medal Match: India vs Great Britain – Team India

8:07 AM – Wrestling: Women's 50 kg Freestyle 1/8 final – Seema Bisla

8:49 AM – Wrestling: Men's 65 kg Freestyle 1/8 final – Bajrang Punia

8:56 AM – Wrestling: Women's 50 kg Freestyle quarter-final – Seema Bisla (subject to qualification)

9:17 AM – Wrestling: Men's 65 kg Freestyle quarter-final – Bajrang Punia (subject to qualification)

1:00 PM – Athletics: Women's 20 km race walk final – Priyanka Goswami & Bhawna Jat

2:52 PM – Wrestling: Men's 65 kg Freestyle semi-final – Bajrang Punia (subject to qualification)

3:13 PM – Wrestling: Women's 50 kg Freestyle semi-final – Seema Bisla (subject to qualification)

5:07 PM – Athletics: Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 (Heat 2) – Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah & Anas Muhamad Yahiya

(Image credit: TWITTER)