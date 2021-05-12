Tokyo Olympics 2021: Japan Opposition Leader Cites India As One Reason To Cancel Event

The troubled Tokyo Olympics 2021 may still have some last-moment hoops to jump through, with public sentiments against the event growing manifold in recent weeks. Already pushed back by a year due to the pandemic, the Japanese Government has been firm about its wish to wrap up the event within 2021. While this did seem like a possibility a few months ago (though with some serious logistical challenges) the future of the Olympics seems uncertain now that many countries, including hosts Japan themselves, are facing resurgences in COVID-19 cases at home.

India Coronavirus cases putting Tokyo Olympics 2021 in jeopardy?

Lending immense strength to the Japanese public's calls to cancel or postpone the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Japan's Leader of the Opposition, Yukio Edano has further fuelled concerns about the safety features of the event. With only a few months left to go, the organisers of the Olympics remain uncertain about what - if any - quarantine measures will be put forth on the hordes of athletes and sportspersons who are preparing to descend on Tokyo in June. With the country suffering its own new outbreak, this furthers the concern that unchecked visitors could spread new, more contagious, variants of the virus in Japan.

Following a protest by some members of the public outside the National Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday, Yukio Edano made a statement in the Japanese parliament on Monday, May 10, saying, “Allowing in athletes and coaching staff from Britain, South Africa and India would look like an exhibition of highly contagious variants”. The Head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Edano further added, “Unfortunately, we have to say that it is impossible to protect the lives, health and livelihoods of the Japanese people while holding the Olympics and Paralympics".

Edano also drew attention to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s allegedly lax regulations for the games, including the lack of a mandatory 14-day quarantine for certain international teams. Going by the outcomes of much smaller sports tournaments that suffered COVID infections despite strict quarantine regulations, Edano's concerns seem within reason. With Tokyo proving to be a hotspot as Japan goes into lockdown till May 31, Insidesport reports that more than half of the Japanese people support the cancellation or postponing of the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

If everything goes to plan for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 organizing committee, the initial rounds of the historic tournament should begin, officially, on July 23. According to the current Olympics schedule, the first events to kick-off will be the football and softball/ baseball competitions which will actually take place much earlier, on July 21. The games will close out on August 8, with Athletics, Boxing and Basketball among the final events. The Indian contingent will be fairly strong, with the country's hopes pinned on shuttler PV Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, shooters Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil and others.

