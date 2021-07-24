Tokyo Olympics 2021: Manika Batra-Sharath Kamal Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16 Clash

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal's medal hopes were dashed after they lost their Tokyo Olympics 2020 mixed doubles table tennis clash. The duo lost their first match in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: End of the road for Manika Batra & Sharath Kamal

Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal succumbed to the third seeds, Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei in straight sets. Even though the Indian duo almost brought their A-game to the fore, they were no match for their counterparts from Chinese Taipei as they were simply outclassed.

Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-Ching excelled in returning most of the shots played by Batra and Kamal to bring curtains down on their campaign. While the duo's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign has come to an abrupt end, Manika Batra has another chance to revive her medal hopes as she will be participating in the women's singles category later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sharath Kamal will next be seen in action in Round 2 of the men's singles on Monday. The veteran table tennis player would be hoping for a podium finish as this might be his last hurrah at the quadrennial event but, it remains to be seen whether the 39-year-old will defy age and qualify for the next edition of the Olympics. Manika Batra on the other hand will be up against Great Britain's Tin-Tin Ho on Saturday.

With Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal's ouster, it has brought curtains down on the sole representation in the mixed doubles event for table tennis as well.

