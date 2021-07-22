Tokyo Olympics 2021: Two More Olympic Athletes Test Positive A Day Before Opening Ceremony

The COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 have already seen a couple of athletes being sent back home before the start of the event. The organisers on Thursday, revealed that two more athletes have been tested positive for COVID-19. The Tokyo Olympics 2021 is being conducted under tight quarantine rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19, however things are not going according to the plan for the organisers.

Two more players test positive for COVID-19

The details of the two players who tested positive on Thursday are yet to be revealed. As per reports the two athletes who were tested positive were residing in the Tokyo Olympic athletes village where Olympics COVID 19 bubble has been set up. Back on Tuesday (July 20) the organisers confirmed that a foreign athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics Athletes' Village. According to ANI reports, eight more people related to Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for Coronavirus. Earlier, a teen gymnast from the USA also tested positive for Coronavirus at her pre-Tokyo Olympic training camp. She was training in the city of Inzai, Chiba Prefecture.

Athletes tested positive in the Olympics so far

On Wednesday Chilean Taekwondo player Fernanda Aguirre was ruled out of the Olympics after she tested positive for COVID-19 on arriving at the airport. Before Aguirre, five athletes, three of them residing at the Games village, were found to be infected by the virus but none of them on arrival at the airport. The total number of Games-related COVID-cases has risen to 75 with the addition of eight cases on Wednesday.

USA Beach Volleyball Olympian Taylor Crabb has tested positive for COVID while in Tokyo. The player is the fifth Team USA olympian to test positive for COVID-19. Britain's top-ranked shooter Amber Hill of Britain is also set to miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. The No. 1 in women’s skeet said she tested positive Tuesday night shortly before her scheduled departure for Tokyo.

Skateboarding which will be making it's debut in this years Olympics also witness one of the skateboarder testing positive for COVID-19. Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs in her Instagram post revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and cannot participate in the Olympic Games. Czech Republic table tennis player Pavel Sirucek was yet another player to be tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, eight members of Great Britain’s Olympic team went into isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person on the flight to Tokyo, whereas, three members of South Africa’s men’s under-23 football team, have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in isolation.

Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will get underway from July 23 and is scheduled to end on August 8. The first batch of India’s Olympic bound contingent reached Tokyo on July 18th including athletes from archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, judo, gymnastics, swimming, and weight lifting.

