Tokyo Olympics: 3 Athletes Among 16 New COVID-19 Cases Reported; Total Rises To 148

The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday have confirmed that 16 more people related to the games have been infected with COVID-19, including three overseas athletes. The total COVID-19 caseload for game-related infections has risen to 148, as per Kyodo News. Out of the 16 people infected, 13 were officials handling eight games, with one of them staying at the games village. Four of them are contractors from the organising committee. A total of 10 members out of the 16 are from overseas.

COVID-19 cases in Tokyo Olympics rise amid the event

The Tokyo Organizing Committee has consulted with numerous health experts and put stringent safety measures to curb the spread of the virus within the Olympic community. But despite these strict countermeasures, thousand of lapses in containing the movement of thousands of people from around the globe has opened doors for COVID-19 to creep in, especially with the Delta variants could flare-up in a cluster of cases.

The organisers of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday had confirmed the first COVID-19 infection of an athlete after competing at an event. Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive for the virus after competing in his heat at the Games on Friday. Due to his health condition, the player was forced to forfeit Saturday's repechage race in single sculls and has been put into isolation in a separate location. The Olympic organizing committee said it is working to determine whether anyone has been in close contact with Florijn, who they previously said was unable to row for "medical reasons.". A separate member of the Dutch rowing team, not an athlete, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 infections, compiled by the organisers since July 1, does not include those announced by central and local governments.

Containment measures fall short of containing COVID-19 spread

Despite strict testing, contract tracing and bubble measures, situations have arisen where games related officials, and now players are facing the wrath of coronavirus. Athletes and Olympic visitors have been assigned to hotels in the city, which also houses non-Olympic residents, giving fertile ground for spreading infection. Indoor rooms, constant checking with the removal of masks among other things have also led to the spread of infections. Separately, the Tokyo metropolitan police have said nine officers who worked security at Olympic venues before the games officially started on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

The Games commenced on July 23 and is the first Olympic event which will be to be held without spectators. The games have triggered fierce public opposition in Japan, where vaccination rates lag other developed countries as Tokyo struggles with spiralling cases.

(SOURCE- ANI)

(IMAGE- AP/PIXABAY)