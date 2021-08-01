Tokyo Olympics: American Swimmer Emma McKeon Bags 7 Medals In Single Event

Australia's Emma McKeon established a new record on Sunday after she achieved her seventh medal at the Tokyo Olympics. McKeon defeated the two-time champion of the United States in the women's 4x100m relay. The Australian team created history when Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges, Emma Mckeon, and Cate Campbell pushed the United States into the second rank and established a new Olympic record. The Australian team finished the race in 3:51.60. The American team stood second by completing the race at a time of 3:51.73, while the Chinese team stood third by finishing the race at 3:52.60 and claimed a bronze medal.

Mckeon bagged her seventh medal at the Tokyo Olympics. This is a new record at the Games, as no other female swimmer has ever claimed so many medals in a single game.

Emma Mckeon claimed her seventh medal in a single event at the Tokyo Olympics

The 27-year-old Australian swimmer created history by achieving seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics in a single event. Of seven medals, Mckeon achieved four gold and three bronze. McKeon not only won the match but also broke the record of East Germany's swimmer, Kristin Otto, who had a record of holding six medals in 1952. Later in 2008, the six-medal record was matched by American swimmer Natalie Coughlin. However, McKeon's new record is likely to remain for a long time, as it took 68 long years for McKeon to break it.

Tokyo Olympics: Women's 800m freestyle

American swimmer Katie Ledecky claimed her sixth gold medal and 10th Olympic medal and ranked in first place in the women's 800m freestyle on Saturday. Ledecky is one of the strongest participants in the women's 800m freestyle. The 24-year-old has maintained her long history of winning every 800-meter freestyle race. For 11 years she has been consistently taking part in the competition. At the 2012 Olympics, she was 15-and a half-year-old, which made her the youngest American participant at the international games.

In the women's 800m freestyle, Ledecky completed the race at a time of 8:12.57 and claimed a gold medal for first place. Australia's Ariarne Titmus took 8:13.83 to touch the wall, which gave her a silver medal, and the third position in the 800m freestyle was filled by Simona Quadarella of Italy, who finished the race in 8:18.35 and claimed a bronze medal.

IMAGE: AP

(With ANI Inputs)