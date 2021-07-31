Tokyo Olympics: Amit Panghal Eliminated In Round Of 16, Loses To Reigning Silver-medalist

Boxer Amit Panghal has been knocked out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing 4-1 in the Men's flyweight (52kg) Round of 16 to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez.

While Amit Panghal did try his level best, he was outperformed by his Columbian partner to be eliminated from the competition.

Tokyo Olympics: Amit Panghal bows out in Round of 16

Amit Panghal, who is currently the number one seed in the flyweight category drew first blood as he won the first round and was then defensive thereafter which did not work in his favour whereas, Yuberjen Martinez stuck to attacking mode and he was eventually rewarded for it.

Meanwhile. Amit Panghal on the other hand resorted to defensive tactics throughout the bout as his Columbian counterpart kept on landing punches at regular intervals and in the end, was outclassed by Yuberjen Martinez's relentless attacks and pace to bow out from the competition.

The Pan-American champion upped the ante in the second round, working relentlessly on Panghal's body with his uppercuts. Panghal got little respite from the onslaught and found it tough to respond. Martinez's persistence brought him level with the top star.

He made sure that there was no let-up in the intensity in the final three minutes and Panghal ended up being on the defensive. The top-seeded Indian, who was making his debut in the Games, had got an opening-round bye.

Despite this loss, the 25-year-old Panghal remains one of best-performing Indian boxers in recent times, having secured a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, followed by an unparalleled silver medal at the world championships in 2019.

The diminutive Army man is also a three-time Asian medallist, securing a medal every time he has been at the continental showpiece. Martinez won the light flyweight silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and will turn professional after the Tokyo Games.

(With PTI Inputs)