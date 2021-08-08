Tokyo Olympics: Amul Celebrates Neeraj Chopra's Gold Medal Win With Outstanding 'doodle'

Amul congratulated ace Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in their typical style with an “outstanding” doodle. While Chopra scripted history after winning India’s first-ever ‘track and field’ gold medal at the Olympics, Amul shared a doodle of the javelin thrower with Amul girl saluting the gold medal. The doodle read, “Neeraj on the thrown,” as he won the gold medal after producing a second-round throw of 87.58 metres in the finals at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

#Amul Topical: India wins her first ever track and field gold medal! pic.twitter.com/jK5lS4WpzZ — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 8, 2021

Neeraj Chopra on his gold-medal win

Neeraj Chopra broke India's 13-year jinx for a gold medal on Saturday. The 23-year-old Olympic debutant clinched a gold medal in the Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to become only the second man after Abhinav Bindra to achieve the feat for India. In a heartwarming video posted by Karishma Singh on Instagram, Neeraj Chopra was asked what the gold meant to him after the match. Pointing to the medal around his neck, he called it his 'everything'. In the video, the Olympic medalist says, "This is everything, according to me”.

It is worth mentioning that in the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record with his throw reaching 87.03m high. His second throw was at 87.58m, and his third throw touched 76.79m. The Indian athlete's second throw helped him advance into the second round. While Chopra's first two throws in the second round were dismissed as fouls, his third throw neared the 84m mark.

Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt was enough for him to win the javelin title at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this year's Olympic games. India has previously won only two silver medals in the Olympic track and field by Norman Pritchard in the 200m and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. The victory also helped India surpass its previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London games. Two Czechs - Jakub Vadlejch with a throw of 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely with a throw of 85.44m - won silver and bronze respectively.

(Image: Twitter)

