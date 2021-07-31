Tokyo Olympics: Anjum Moudgil And Tejaswini Sawant Fail To Reach Finals Of 50m Rifle

Indian shooters Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to confirm their berth at the final event in the women’s 50m Rifle. Anjum finished at the 15th position and Tejaswini came 33rd at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday, July 31. Anjum Moudgil posted a score of 1167 (54x) points and had an average of 9.725 after shooting 120 rounds of shot in three positions. Tejaswini Sawant posted a score of 1154 (50x) as it was not good enough to be in the top eight and reach the finals. Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Yulia Zykova created a new Olympic Qualification Record with 1182 (78x) points.

Anjum Moudgil began the event strongly as she sat first after the first two rounds of fire after scoring 99 and 98 respectively. After four 9s in the third series and a 97 in the final set, she dropped out of the top 10 spots. The more experienced Tejaswini Sawant scored 97 and a below-par 92 in the first two rounds and then posted 98 and 97. During the prone position series, Moudgil again started strongly during the prone position round as she posted a 98 and a perfect 100 in the first two rounds of fire. She then dropped a 98 and finished the round with a high score of 99. Even though Sawant scored two 98s and two 99s in this position, she continued to remain outside the top-25.

India's wait for a medal continues

Anjum failed to carry the momentum into the standing position round and she started with a score of 94, which was below average and immediately dumped her out of the top eight. She slightly improved with a score of 96 but dropped again with a 95. Moudgil did improve as things were about to end with a strong 97 but it was too late for the Indians to recover. For Tejaswini, things went downhill as she posted scores of 94, 93, 95, and 94 and subsequently dropped ended the evening in one of the event’s worst positions. Earlier on Friday, July 30, India's pistol shooters' campaign ended without a medal for the second consecutive Olympics after Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat failed to qualify for the medal event of the women's 25m pistol.

(With ANI inputs)