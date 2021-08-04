Tokyo Olympics: Anshu Malik Into Repechage; Still Has Chance Of Winning Wrestling Bronze

On Wednesday, August 3, Indian wrestler Anshu Malik faced defeat at the hands of Belarus’ Iryna Kurachkina in the women’s freestyle 57 kg 1/8 final in the Tokyo Olympics. At the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B, Kurachkina defeated the 19-year-old 8-2 and qualified for the quarter-finals of the mega event. Playing in her maiden Olympics, Anshu Malik played well, but lack of experience cost her.

Kurachkin, also a two-time bronze medalist at the World Wrestling Championships, took four points in the first half itself. In the second half, the Indian youngster tried to make a comeback, throwing her opponent out of the mat twice. The moves helped her get two points, but Kurachkin gained four more points, thereby not allowing her opponent to make a comeback into the contest.

However, all’s not lost for Anshu Malik at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian prodigy has a chance to go for the bronze medal despite losing in the first round to the Belarusian. Anshu will have to win two bouts in succession in the repechage round to end at the podium. In any other sport a loss in the first round means elimination, but not in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.



Also Read | Tokyo Olympics: Taylor Swift Lauds Gymnast Simone Biles' Win, Says 'cried Watching You'

Tokyo Olympics 2020: What is Repechage?

Wondering what is Repechage? A Repechage round provides a wrestler, who loses against either of the finalists, with a chance to win the bronze. To start with, Anshu will lock horns with Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Valeria Koblova in match no.1 of the repechage. If she manages to win the match, she will advance to the repechage match no.2. If she doesn’t, then she will have to face elimination from the event.

If Anshu wins, she will next be up against Bulgaria’s Evelina Nikolova. The second repechage game is the bronze medal match or a third-place playoff. Interestingly, Kurachkina beat Koblova in the quarterfinal and Nikolova in the semi-final. For the time being, it remains to be seen if Anshu can turn her fortunes around in the repechage round.



Also Read | Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia To Fight For Bronze After Losing To USA’s Taylor



Also Read | Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia To Fight For Bronze After Losing To USA’s Taylor



Also Read | At Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain 'Feeling Good That Medal Came But Expectations Weren't Met'

Image credits: Sports Authority of India