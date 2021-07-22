Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur And Other MPs Show Support To Indian Contingent Outside Parl

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Thursday encouraged the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In an initiative to boost their morale, he cheered for them with a 'victory punch' and chanted 'Jai Hind'. He was joined by other MPs outside the Parliament building during this act of motivation.

To boost the morale of the Indian athletes in the Tokyo Olympics, Anurag Thakur urged the public for a kind gesture. He requested people to shoot a video with their friends and family to encourage the Indian contingent. "We want to encourage and motivate our athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics. We want to tell players that every individual of the country is with them," Thakur told ANI.

"Post your videos of cheering the athletes, nominate five people to do the same, and make this initiative a people's movement," he added. MPs from different parties too cheered for the athletes when they came to the Parliament.

Sports Minister initiates #HumaraVictoryPunch

In a video posted on Twitter, Anurag Thakur said, "India! India! We are trying our best to cheer for our athletes and 'Yeh Hai Humara Victory Punch'. Let's come together and increase the morale of our athletes. You have to cheer our athletes by getting together with your friends and families."

In the caption of the video, the Union Minister asked people to tag 5 friends/family members to show support for the Indian Olympics Team. He also went on to nominate Kiren Rijiju, Virender Sehwag, Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal and Vijay Shankar to follow suit.

India at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the event will run up to August 8. The Olympic games were to be held last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the country.

