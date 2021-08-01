Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari Shares Experience, Says 'ups & Downs Part Of Life'

Following her defeat at the Tokyo Olympics in the Quarterfinals, Archer Deepika Kumar on Sunday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. When asked about how hard is the situation to deal with, in which, you are not able to fulfil anyone's expectations, Deepika Kumari said that "victory and defeat are both challenging in their own ways."

Deepika Kumari speaks to Republic TV

Stating that players at times end up putting themselves under a lot of pressure, the Indian Archer said that maintaining one's growth is more difficult at times. She said, "Be it sports or otherwise, ups and downs are a part of life." Remarking that when a person does not get the results as per his/her expectations, there is a lot of disappointment.

Deepika Kumari said, "When it comes to Olympics, we end up putting ourselves under a lot of fo pressure, which is wrong because due to this excessive pressure, we end up spoiling those things, which could have been dealt better without any stress."

Speaking about her overall experience at the Tokyo Olympics, Deepika said that this time her experience was very bad because she had very high expectations from her performance at the Games. "These expectations were the result of my performance in the last two tournaments," she added. Stating that she had practised so hard and dedicatedly she did not expect a defeat, the archer said that after the Olympics, she has become mentally stronger.

While replying to a question about her plans after returning to India from Tokyo, Deepika Kumari said that earlier she was planning to take a short break, but due to the current pandemic situation, her plans have now changed. Stating that multiple sports events, which were earlier on hold due to COVID-19 are now scheduled to take place one after another. She added that after reaching India, she has a trial of the World Championship, which will be held in the USA.

Sending out a message to all the people, who aspire to become an Archer just like her, Deepika Kumar urged people to be confident. Urging them to work hard towards their goal, the sports player asked her listeners to never lose hope.

Tokyo Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari out of Games after losing to An San in quarter-finals

World number one archer Deepika Kumari's quest for an Olympic medal had ended in heartbreak for the third time as she lost to Korean top seed An San in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday. Deepika had misfired four 7s as An, who had broken a 25-year-old Olympic record en route to topping the ranking round, wrapped up the women's individual match 6-0 in less than six minutes.

For the 3-time Olympian Deepika, this was yet another heartbreaking outing at the Games. Earlier in the 2016 Rio Olympics, she had lost in the pre-quarterfinals, while at her maiden Olympics in London, where she had gone as a number one ranked player, she had crashed out in the opening round.

