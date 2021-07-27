Tokyo Olympics: Argentina Fencer Accepts Coach's Marriage Proposal On Live TV; See Pics

The Tokyo Olympics is filled with quirky on-camera moments. In one such adorable moment, Argentina Fencer Maria Belen Perez Maurice was proposed by her long-term coach Lucas Saucedo while she was talking to the media after one of her matches on July 26, Monday. This was the second time coach Lucas posed the question to the three-time Olympian.

Maria was addressing questions by TyC Sports, disappointedly, after she made her first-round exit in her third Olympics. Lucas appeared behind her with a piece of paper. He knelt down and projected the paper on which he wrote in Spanish "Do you want to marry me?" He joking said, "Tell me, yes, a lot of people are looking at us." Take a look:

'Is this a joke?"

Back in 2010, coach Lucas Saucedo pulled a similar stunt at the world championship in Paris. However, the proposal backfired then. Maria was puzzled and retorted in a rather shocked manner. She exclaimed, "Is this a joke or what?"

She said "Yes!"

Eleven years after the embarrassment, Maria Belen Perez Maurice finally accepted her coach's proposal. The couple dated for 17 years. Excited Perez Maurice said to the media that she was "speechless" after Lucas proposed to her in front of the camera. She later added that the couple is going to celebrate the happy event around a traditional barbecue party in Argentina.

On Sunday, German footballer Max Kruse successfully asked his girlfriend to marry him on live television after his team won over Saudi Arabia.

(Image input: @BELENPEREZMAURICE/INSTAGRAM)