Tokyo Olympics: Assam Assembly To Be Adjourned For 30 Mins During Lovlina’s Semifinal Bout

Assam Assembly proceedings will be adjourned for half an hour on Wednesday from 11 am to 11:30 am during Lovlina Borgohain's semi-final match at the Tokyo Olympics. All MLAs and Ministers will watch the match at the Assembly.

Lovlina Borgohain entered the semi-final of the Women's 69kg category by defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien Chin Chen 4-1 on Friday, guaranteeing a Bronze medal for India. She defeated Chin Chen in her quarterfinal bout with a score of 4-1.

Lovlina is a two times World Boxing Champion bronze medalist and is the first woman from Assam to represent India in the Olympics. Her semi-final match is scheduled on Wednesday at 11 am against Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey.

“When I began, I was not fearless. But when I gained confidence in my abilities I did not care about what people were saying and started performing better,” Lovlina had said at a virtual press conference after winning her quarter-finals.

Lovlina is the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, after Vijender Singh (men's middleweight bronze, Beijing 2008) and Mary Kom (women's flyweight bronze, London 2012).

Lovlina Borgohain confirms Bronze for India

While Borgohain started cautiously against her opponent she did manage to hit some punches and took a 3-2 lead in the opening round via split decision. In the second round, Borgohain started strongly and landed body shots on her opponent. While Chen looked to land punches and take points from her opponent, Lovlina kept her distance from her opponent and did not allow her to claim points.

As the second round-headed towards the end, Chen landed a couple of scoring punches but Lovlina took the second round with a unanimous decision. She will now take on top seed Busenaz Sürmeneli from Tunisia in her semifinal bout.

Image Credit: ANI/PTI