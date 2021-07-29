Tokyo Olympics: Atanu Das Through To Men's Archery Pre-Q/F With Hard-fought 6-5 Victory

Atanu Das has qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's individual archery event with a close 6-5 win over South Korea's Oh Jin-Hyek in their Round of 16 clash on Thursday.

Atanu Das was made to fight hard for his win and when it mattered the most, he held his nerves and landed a knockout blow to his South Korean rival in the final set.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Atanu Das through to the quarterfinals

Atanu Das lost the first set as Oh Jin-Hyek managed a two-point lead. Atanu's scores were 8 + 8 + 9 = 25 as compared to his Jin-Hyek's 8 + 9 + 9 = 26. The second set was tied with both participants tied at 27 each. Atanu Das scored three 9s whereas, Oh Jin-Hyek's scores were 9,10 & 8 respectively.

The third set also ended in a stalemate as both Atanu and Jin-Hyek gained one point each. The scoreline of Atanu Das was 9 + 9 + 9 = 27 while the South Korean managed 8 + 10 + 9 = 27. Atanu Das earned vital two points in the fourth set with a 10 to win the set. His scores were 8 + 9 + 10 = 27 and Oh Jin-Hyek's were 9 + 7 + 6 = 22.

The contest headed into a shoot-off and it was Atanu Das yet again who scored a precious 9 when it was needed the most. Both were tied at 28. (Atanu Das 10 + 9 + 9 = 28, Oh Jin-Hyek 10 + 9 + 9 = 28).

It was Atanu Das who emerged triumphant in the shootout to book a pre-quarterfinal berth. He will now be facing Japan's T Furukawa for a place in the quarter-finals on Saturday as he looks forward to keeping his and India's medal hopes alive.

Earlier in the day, Atanu Das had overcome Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng in the 1/32 Eliminations 6-4.

Meanwhile, Atanu Das and his better half Deepika Kumari are the only Indians left in archery. The reigning world number one Deepika Kumari had sailed through to the pre-quarterfinals of the women's individual category on Wednesday. She will be locking horns with Russia's Ksenia Perova on Friday.