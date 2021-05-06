Tokyo Olympics Athletes And Staff To Get Pfizer COVID Vaccine As IOC Reaches Agreement

In the latest development, US pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have announced a deal with the International Olympics Committee (IOC) to vaccinate competitors and staff at the Tokyo games which are scheduled to be held later in 2021. The international multi-sport event is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 in the capital of Japan, Tokyo. 'We are proud to play a role in providing vaccines for athletes and national Olympic delegations', said Pfizer Chairman & CEO Albert Bourla on the company's official Twitter handle.

Pfizer, BioNTech to vaccinate athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Earlier, the Italian Olympic Committee revealed that it was making arrangements to vaccinate its entire team for the Tokyo Games. Australia also recently announced plans to vaccinate its Olympians. Athletes travelling to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics will be required to stay within a “bubble” consisting of the official accommodation, venues and training areas and will be tested for the coronavirus before and during their stay, but there is no requirement to be vaccinated ahead of the competition. As per reports, Pfizer and the IOC will attempt to send the first dose of the vaccines to the various contingents soon and the second dose preferably before the competitors reach Tokyo.

IOC President speaks on vaccinating athletes for Tokyo Olympic games

“This donation of the vaccine is another tool in our toolbox of measures to help make the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 safe and secure for all participants, and to show solidarity with our gracious Japanese hosts,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “We are inviting the athletes and participating delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and when possible. By taking the vaccine, they can send a powerful message that vaccination is not only about personal health, but also about solidarity and consideration of the wellbeing of others in their communities. We would like to thank Pfizer and BioNTech for this very generous donation to support the vaccination of athletes and Games participants ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020,” he added.

The press release of the IOC states "National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will work with their local governments to coordinate local distribution in accordance with each country’s vaccination guidelines and consistent with local regulations."

No foreigner spectator for Tokyo Olympics

In April, the new head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Seiko Hashimoto, had said that she understood that there was great public concern over hosting the delayed games owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an unprecedented decision, overseas spectators have been prohibited from the international multi-sport event. Tickets purchased by overseas fans are being refunded and organisers have also said that anyone who bought tickets in Japan is eligible for a refund if crowd numbers are cut. A Japanese government minister said that COVID-19 countermeasures remain the biggest obstacle to holding the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The government-endorsed a policy to test all Olympic and Paralympics participants compulsorily on a daily basis for the first three days of arrival.