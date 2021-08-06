Tokyo Olympics: Athletes Gave Tokyo 2020 A 'great Olympic Soul', Says IOC President Bach

On Friday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach lauded the athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The IOC President said that the athletes gave the games a “great Olympic soul”. Bach, while thanking the athletes stated that he was concerned about Tokyo 2020 becoming a Games ‘without a soul’ as it missed spectators in stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOC president Thomas Bach was addressing a press conference ahead of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. "After we had to accept the decision to have no spectators, I must admit that I was concerned these Games could become Games without a soul. But what we have seen here is totally different. The athletes gave the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 a great Olympic soul," Thomas Bach said.

"The atmosphere in the Olympic Village has been more intense than ever before. The friendship-building here was obvious. There were 2 feelings: Togetherness amongst athletes. The athletes were extremely grateful that the Games could happen and this spread from the Olympic Village to the competition venues, where the athletes were supporting each other. But it was not only that the athletes gave this Games an Olympic soul, it was also that the sporting level of these Games was extremely and surprisingly high,” Bach added.

Further explaining how the Games turned into a huge success, the IOC President said that the Tokyo Olympics were more “youthful, more urban and more gender-balanced.” Bach went on to add that the Games brought in new audiences and new communities while creating new Olympians. “The Games have been a powerful demonstration of the unifying power of sport. This success and the importance of the solidarity approach is also demonstrated by a record number of 88 NOCs who have won medals to date. 836 athletes from 178 NOCs in 26 sports are Olympic Solidarity scholarship holders. Until last night they won 23 Gold, 25 Silver, 25 Bronze,” Bach said.

The IOC President further added that that the Olympics have brough unity among athletes. "Given the many political tensions, we have in this world, seeing all the athletes living together in the Olympic Village under one roof is a great manifestation of peace. It shows again: Without solidarity, there is no peace. This feeling was obviously shared by the world because billions of people around the globe were longing for such a unifying message of hope," Bach said.

COVID situation in Tokyo

COVID worries continue in Tokyo as the city reported 5,042 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, marking the city’s biggest single-day count since the pandemic began. Infections continue to surge since mid-July in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics. Tokyo and four other areas in the country are currently under a state of emergency. Meanwhile, Japan registered more than 14,000 new cases taking the total cases tally to 970,460. Alarmed by the sudden spread, health experts call for the state of emergency to be expanded nationwide. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has constantly been receiving criticism for hosting the Olympics despite the coronavirus surge in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Bach pointed out that the games were held under high alert against COVID-19. The IOC President claimed that the Olympic community was the ‘best tested’ in the world. "Just to give you a few figures in this regard: We have passed the 600.000 COVID-19 tests mark. The 42.500 arrival tests had a very low positivity rate of 0.08%. The 571.000 screening tests had an even lower positivity rate of 0.02%. The Olympic Community has been the best-tested community anywhere in the world during the last few weeks," Bach said.

Image Credit: AP