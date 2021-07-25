Tokyo Olympics: Australia Beat India 7-1 In Field Hockey To Advance To Semi-final

The Australian men's hockey team, on Saturday, defeated India to advance to the semi-final stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Edward Ockenden-led side defeated India by a ruthless margin of 7-1 in their second Pool A match. Australia secured a lead early in the match as Jacob Whetton took a lethal shot from inside the box that was directed into the post by his teammate James Beale. India missed a couple of crucial chances in the first quarter of the match as the Aussie goalie kept on saving the penalty corners.

Australian forwards looked at ease while infiltrating the Indian defence, which stood solid in the previous game against New Zealand. Australia scored one goal in the first quarter, three goals in the second quarter, two goals in the third quarter, and one in the final quarter of the match. On the other hand, India's sole goal was scored by Dilpreet Singh, who directed a long pass from Rupinder Pal Singh into the post. The Indian attackers couldn't get past the Australian midfielders in the fourth and final quarter of the game.

India played its opening match at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, where the Manpreet Singh-led side beat New Zealand 3-2 to advance to the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Australia had come into the match on the back of an incredible performance against Japan in its opening match on Saturday, scoring a whopping five goals against the host to reach the quarterfinal stage of the marquee event.

India and Australia's Playing XI

INDIA PLAYING XI: PR Sreejesh (GK), Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamser Singh. COACH - Graham Reid.

AUSTRALIA PLAYING XI: Matthew Dawson, Edward Ockenden (C), Jacob Whetton, Joshua Simmonds, Aran Zalewski, James Beale, Trent Mitton, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter (GK), Jeremy Hayward, Andrew Ogilvie. COACH - Colin Batch.

Image: HockeyIndia/Twitter

