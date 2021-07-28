Tokyo Olympics: Australia's Emma McKeon Sets New Record In Women's 100m Freestyle Swimming

Australia's Emma McKeon set a new Olympic record in the preliminary round of the women's 100m freestyle swimming on Wednesday, July 28, at the Tokyo Olympics. She clocked in at 52.13 seconds, ahead of Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong who clocked in at 52.70 seconds, and Anna Hopkin who came in at third with a timing of 52.75 seconds.

McKeon has already picked up two medals, a bronze in the 100m butterfly after having come in at 55.72 seconds just 0.01 ahead of fourth-place Torri Huske, and behind the silver medalist, Zhang Yufei who came in at 55.64, and the gold was claimed by Margaret Mac Neil who finished with a timing of 55.59. McKeon's other medal came in the 4x100m freestyle relay with teammates Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, and Cate Campbell as they claimed Australia's first gold medal at the games and clocked in at a new world record timing of 3 minutes and 29.69 seconds breaking their own previous record.

Other swimming results from the day

Earlier in the day, Ariarne Titmus in a breathtaking display won the 400m freestyle event at timing of 3:56.69 as Katie Ledecky had to settle for silver where she clocked in at 3:57.36 as she set her sights on redemption in the 200m freestyle event.

However, in the 200m event, Ledecky was nowhere to be seen as she did not win a medal, which is the first time that has happened to her in an Olympic race. It was the first that she finished outside the top two in her entire Olympic career. Ledecky finished fifth with a time of 1:55.21, nearly two seconds behind Titmus who set a new Olympic record with a timing of 1:53.50. Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong led much of the race before hanging on to take the silver in 1:53.92. The bronze went to Canada's Penny Oleksiak in 1:54.70.

Later, Ledecky went on to win the gold in the newly added 1,500m freestyle on Wednesday, July 23, after she clocked in at 15 minutes and 37.39 seconds. Behind her in second was her teammate Erica Sullivan who pushed Ledecky right to the end and finished in 15:41.41 to clinch the silver and Germany's Sarah Hohler finished third to win the bronze with a timing of 15:42.91.

Meanwhile, in the men's 200m butterfly, Hungary's world record holder Kristof Milak blazed to a gold medal and set a new Olympic record with a timing of 1:52.25. The timing was two seconds faster than second-placed Tomoru Honda of Japan who clocked in at 1:53.73 and Italy's Federico Burdisso who finished in 1:54.45.

(Image Credits: @Tokyo2020hi - Twitter)