Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia Shares Gratitude After Leading Indian Contingent, See Post

After leading the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics' closing ceremony, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won bronze in this year's event, thanked the people of India on Monday.

Punia carried the Indian Flag with contingents from other countries as the Tokyo Olympics came to an end on Sunday. The largest Indian contingent bid adieu to the 2020 Games, after finishing their most successful Olympic campaign with seven medals.

While thanking the people of India for the opportunity, Bajrang Punia promised to work hard "to keep the flag of my country high."

मैं टोक्यो 2020 ओलंपिक में भारत का ध्वजवाहक बनने के अवसर के लिए भारत के लोगों को धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं। मैं वादा करता हूं कि मैं अपने देश का झंडा ऊंचा रखने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करता रहूंगा। 🇮🇳 जय हिन्द 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pBkG1wiNlg — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 9, 2021

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics marks the culmination of the mega event, wrapping up over two weeks of athletic competitions and the largest sports gathering. The ceremony celebrated the sportspersons and organisers of the Tokyo Games, involving around 230,000 people, including over 41,000 who travelled from abroad. This year's theme at the Olympics was "World We Share" and represented "the idea that each of us inhabits their own world."

India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

A number of reasons made the Tokyo Olympics extra special for India. To begin with, this year India sent its largest-ever contingent to the Olympic Games. India also recieved its second individual Olympic gold in the form of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's spectacular performance.

But these aren't the only firsts that India witnessed in this year's Olympic events. Here is a list of special moments that Indian Olympians gifted the country's citizens:

Star shuttler PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympics in a row.

The men's hockey team overcame Germany 5-4 and took home the Bronze medal after 41 years.

A determined Indian women's hockey team scripted history by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time.

Neeraj Chopra's glorious victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 stirred nationwide thrills and pride, bringing India its first gold medal in a track and field event.

Indian contingents brought home seven medals marking Tokyo Olympics 2020 as the best-ever for India after 2012 when the nation had bagged six medals.

Apart from this, Indian athletes including Lovlina Borgohain, Ravi Dahiya participated in the Olympics for the first time and clinched bronze and silver medals respectively. Billions of people from India glued to their television sets and mobile phones cheered for the cation's largest ever contingent in the last 16 days. The team, in turn, gifted the country joy and pride in the form of seven Olympic medals.