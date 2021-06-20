Tokyo Olympics: BCCI To Donate Rs 10 Crore for Olympic-bound Athletes' Preparations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday pledged a donation of Rs 10 crore for the training and preparations of India's Olympic-bound athletes. The Tokyo Olympic Games will begin on July 23 and will conclude on August 8. As per the PTI report, a decision in this regard was taken at the BCCI's emergent Apex Council meeting, attended by Board president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

"Yes, BCCI will be helping out the Olympic contingent. An amount of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned by the Apex Council," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"It (fund) will be used for the preparation and other contingency purposes of our elite athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Games. The modalities of the payment will be finalised after talking to the Sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA)."

As per the report, that post-departure of Li Ning as the kit sponsor, the amount donated by the BCCI will certainly help in multiple ways for the contingent in covering various costs which includes training and preparation. "The BCCI has always believed in helping in the development of Olympic Sports and this is not the first time that a big amount is being donated," the source said as quoted by PTI.

China Brand Dropped As India's Olympics Kit Sponsor

Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had decided to drop the Li-Ning Chinese brand as its official kit sponsor. The Indian athletes are therefore set to don unbranded uniforms during the Olympic games which are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8. Following this the IOA President Narinder Batra spoke to Republic TV and explained the decision.

Narinder Batra stated that the contract between IOA and the Chinese brand Li Ning was signed in 2016 during the Rio Olympics. The contract was signed till the Tokyo Olympics. Batra stated that the team used the kit during many games, however, he acknowledged that sentiments have grown up.

"Since last 2-3 months we have been more involved in sorting out the COVID-19 issue and ensuring that the athletes are safe, secure and training in the best facilities. However, when the kit was launched we saw on social media that the sentiments were growing and we felt that they need to be respected," Batra stated

"Therefore, the decision was taken yesterday that the kit might be sent unbranded or with a new brand. It was a decision taken between our agent in India and the brand agents who signed the contract with the Singapore based company," he added

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)