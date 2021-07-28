Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Pooja Rani Storms Into Quarterfinals After Defeating Ichrak Chaib

Indian boxer Pooja Rani has won her Round of 16 clash in the women's middleweight (69-75kg) category to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Image: @gkaushik1000/Twitter


Indian boxer Pooja Rani has won her Round of 16 clash in the women's middleweight (69-75kg) category to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. Pooja defeated Algeria's Ichrak Chaib 5-0 to qualify for the next round at Tokyo Games. Pooja will now lock horns against China's Li Qian on July 31 in the quarter-final 4 match of the middleweight category. The match between Pooja and Ichrak began at 2:33 pm IST, where the Indian boxer managed to win the full 10 points from all the five judges on the panel in all three rounds. 

Pooja becomes 2nd Indian female boxer to qualify for QF 

Pooja is the second Indian female boxer at this year's Olympics to qualify for the quarterfinals. Earlier on Tuesday, one of Pooja's teammates, Lovlina Borgohain, won the Round of 16 match 3-2 against Germany's Nadine Apetz in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category. Lovlina will fight Taiwan's Chen Nien-Chin on July 30 at the iconic Kokugikan Arena. 

Meanwhile, the legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom won Round of 32 at Tokyo Games on July 25 to advance to Round of 16. The 38-year-old beat Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez to storm into the pre-quarterfinals. Also, note that Mary Kom's opponent Miguelina Hernandez is 15 years younger than the Indian boxer. Mary Kom will lock horns with Ingrit Valencia of Colombia in her Round of 16 match on July 29 at 3:36 pm IST. In the men's category, Indian boxers have failed to put up a good show as they have lost their preliminary rounds. 

Image: @gkaushik1000/Twitter

First Published:
