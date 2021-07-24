Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Vikas Krishan Ousted; Loses To Japan's Okazawa In 69kg Event

With not an ideal start for India at the boxing event, Vikas Krishan lost to Japan's Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa. Boxer Vikas Krishan lost 0-5 to Okazawa in Round of 32 bouts in the Men's Welter 69kg event. Krishan tried to be aggressive and even landed a couple of heavy punches but the judges ruled the opening round in favour of Okazawa.

Krishan, in his third Olympic campaign, got a standing count early in the third round. He was never quite got into this bout. Okazawa was more aggressive. Ultimately, local favourites Okazawa emerged victorious by 5-0.

The 29-year-old Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash, which, according to team sources, he competed with a shoulder niggle. He was the only Indian boxer in action on the day.

Okazawa dominated from start to finish, who seemed like a nimble-footed dancer in the ring, controlling the proceedings with utmost ease against the two-time Olympic Indian. The 25-year-old Okazawa is of Ghanaian decent and was a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian championships and a quarterfinalist at the world championships the same year.

He will next face Cuba's third-seeded Roniel Iglesias in the round of 16. Iglesias is the 2012 Olympic gold-medallist and also a former world champion.

On Sunday, six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik will compete in their opening bouts.

Following this, India's gold-medallist Olympian Abhivan Bindra took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "My dear Vikas - your self-worth is not defined by your name on the ranking list !! We will always be proud of you! Also a good reminder for all of us to nurture athletes as holistic human beings."

