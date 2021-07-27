Tokyo Olympics: Brazil's Italo Ferreira Bags First Gold As Surfing Makes Debut At Games

As surfing made its Olympic debut, Brazil's Italo Ferreira on Tuesday became the first-ever gold medalist in the game at the Tokyo Olympics, defeating Japan's Kanoa Igarashi.

Ferreira overcomes broken board in Final Match

Ferreira overcame a broken board in the first wave to outclass Kanoa Igarashi of Japan 15.14-6.60 in the men's final match at the Tsurigasaki beach in the Japanese capital. Australia’s Owen Wright collecting the bronze medal finishing third in place.

Magnificent Ferreira, who is said to have learned surfing standing on the foam box his father sold fish from had snapped his board on the first wave of his final against Japan's Kanoa Igarashi. He had to wait in the sea as a team official brought him a replacement, but he shook off the early setback to score 15.14 to Igarashi's 6.60.

"Best day of my life. The dream came true"

Ferreira who was also the 2019 World Champion, following his win in the Olympics said, "I think it's one of the best days of my life, for sure." After the competition, a delighted Ferreira spoke about the joy winning the gold medal brought to him: “It's one of the best days of my life for sure," he said.

"I was so nervous at the beginning but I just tried to surf and have fun because two months ago I was busy with training and thinking and dreaming and now I've got the gold medal," the surfer said.

"The dream came true," Ferreira added.

Japan's Kanoa Igarashi eyes for future games

Meanwhile, Japan's Kanoa Igarashi held the weight of the host nation on his shoulders but the diligent surfer seems to be enjoying it. Speaking after finishing second in his maiden attempt at the Olympics, the young surfer said, “Every day becomes a little bit more pressure-packed. I have plenty more years left after this year to sleep in. Put the foot down and grit your teeth."

In the women's final, American world number one Carissa Moore beat South African Bianca Buitendag. Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki on the other hand, beat Caroline Marks of the United States in the bronze-medal match. The medal events that were originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday were preponed to Tuesday to take advantage of favourable wave conditions.