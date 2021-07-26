Tokyo Olympics: CA Bhavani Devi Wins India's First Match In Fencing, Cruises In Next Round

India's only entry into the fencing game, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi or C.A. Bhavani Devi started with a win at her first match at Tokyo Olympics. She made it to 2nd round by defeating Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia by 15-3 in just 6 minutes 15 seconds.

C.A. Bhavani Devi's first match in fencing

Starting her game in the Table of 64 stages, CA Bhavani Devi dominated the match from the beginning as she easily reached 8 points without any strong response from Tunisia's Nadia in the first half. Also, her opponent Naida did not play much in the second half leading to Bhavani winning India's first-ever fencing match in the history of the Olympics. She will now face the 4th seed in the next round.

Who is Bhavani Devi?

C.A. Bhavani Devi is a fencer from Chennai and was the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Canberra.

She trained under the Italian national team and coach Nicola Zanotti since April 2021 for the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, Bhavani's official FIE rank is 42 while youngster Nadia's is 384.

(With inputs from ANI)