Tokyo Olympics: Canadian Women's Soccer Team Delivers Thrilling Win Over Sweden In Finals

Canada on Friday won 3-2 in a thrilling penalty-kick battle bagging the country’s first Olympics gold medal in women’s soccer, beating Sweden by 3-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw. The kick was converted to the winning penalty kick by the 20-year-old Julia Grosso, that slung the shot off the right of the goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl as the Canadian women's soccer team’s captain Christine Sinclair let out a loud scream of victory.

While player Jessie Fleming made the first kick of the game, Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gillies, and Adriana Leon all did not convert. But the women soccer player Julia Grosso delivered the game-winning move and Japan’s Yokohama Stadium was engulfed with cheers and hoots for Canada leaving the Sweden players mum.

Canada’s goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé denied Jonna Andersson's attempt, then Grosso scored the winning kick. The team was seen charging at Grosso and piling on top of her and cheering as Canada won its first Olympics gold medal. The moment was overwhelming for the 21-year-old Canadian captain who has a record of 304 games and 187 goals. Sinclair could be seen running and jumping across the stadium congratulating the players that had just bagged the victory.

"What a ride. I can't even describe it," the latter told CBC Sports in her televised remarks. She added, "This team came here with a goal of changing the colour of the medal and we landed on top of the podium. There's not a group of individuals I would rather do it with. This is the best team I've ever been a part of.”

Sweden was briefly ahead in 34th minute

It is only the fourth time in Canada's history that a team has won the gold at Tokyo Olympics. But it is the first time that Canada’s women's soccer team stood victorious in the summer games. The 22 Canadian women embraced each other with joy and held hands in confidence as they each threw their arms in the air in a celebratory act, while the country relished the glory. Canada had taken bronze in 2012 and 2016. Sweden’s Stina Blacksteinius had briefly put her country Sweden ahead in the 34th minute. The entire match was moved from Tokyo’s National Stadium to Yokohama’s Nissan Stadium and kickoff time was pushed back 10 hours to 9 pm (8 am EDT) due to excessive heat.