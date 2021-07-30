Tokyo Olympics: Centre Issues Response On Mary Kom's Defeat, Weighs In On Right To Appeal

After Indian boxing legend Mary Kom suffered a heart-breaking defeat at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Union Minister issued a response on the contentious loss confirming that there was no way for India to challenge the decision. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju called Mary Kom's defeat unfortunate revealing that he had spoken to IOA President Narinder Batra regarding this. However, with the rules of the Olympics in place, India did not have a right to appeal, so there was nothing they could do to overturn the decision.

Speaking to news agency ANI Kiren Rijiju said, "There is no way we can challenge the decision that has been made at the Olympics. There are rules in place, it was unfortunate because Mary Kom won the second and third rounds, she lost by one point. I did not understand that, I have talked to IOA President Narinder Batra, we do not have the right to appeal, so I do not think anything can happen."

"I just want to tell Mary Kom that you are already a champion, you have been the champion six times and you are an Olympic medallist. Mary Kom is on different stature, she is already a superstar for us," the former Sports Minister added.

Union Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur had also issued a response after Mary Kom's defeat on Thursday saying that her 'knockout punches are etched in the memory of every Indian.'

Indian veteran boxer MC Mary Kom's loss in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 pre-quarterfinal has stirred controversy for more than one reason. The boxing legend expressed her disbelief publically on Thursday after judges revealed that she lost 3-2 to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia. This was followed by strong support from several netizens who expressed their difference of opinion with the judgment, given that Mary Kom had completely dominated round 2 and 3.

The loss in the Round of 16 on Thursday came despite Kom winning the 2/3 rounds on the majority of the judges' cards. However, Ingrit was adjudged the winner as a result of a 4-1 result in the first round. The Indian boxing legend who is a six-time world champion lost by a score of 3-2, after thinking they she had won.