Tokyo Olympics Chief Muto Says ‘can’t Rule Out Cancellation' Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics Games, it is estimated that the event might be cancelled due to COVID-19. According to ANI reports, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee Toshiro Muto said that he has not yet ruled out the cancellation of the Olympic Games due to the Coronavirus situation.

According to ANI, when asked about games being cancelled at the last moment, Muto said, "We will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases."

Olympics amid COVID-19 scare

With rising COVID-19 cases, Tokyo Olympics is already in the grip of the deadly virus with 67 infections till now. Regarding the situation, Toshiro Muto said, "At this point, when the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises."

According to the latest updates, a foreign athlete was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the number of infections to 67. Earlier, eight more people related to the Olympics had tested positive. Furthermore, a teen gymnast from the USA, two Mexican baseball players Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis, Czech Republic's beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic, 3 members of South Africa's men's under-23 football team has already tested positive for COVID-19 and are now under isolation.

Meanwhile, a Chilean taekwondo athlete will be withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. The news has been confirmed by Chile's Olympic committee. This is the first case of an athlete withdrawing after arriving in Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Olympics is scheduled to start on July 23 and will end on August 8. The Paralympic Games are also due to start on August 24 and will end on September 5. The event will take place in an emergency situation in Tokyo. Athletes from all the 206 participating countries have started reaching the venue and have started practicing too.

With a ban on celebrations and viewers, the event will now focus more on infection control measures for containing the spread of the virus. It will be a completely different experience for the athletes as well as the viewers.

(Source: ANI)