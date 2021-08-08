Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Stadium Illuminates As 2020 Games Come To An End

Quick links:
Forming a symbol of unity, a string of lights display the beautiful, luminous colours swirling together, representing the many flags of the world. They form the Olympic rings.
The closing ceremony with a spectacle of fireworks in the stadium. The sky and stadium light up for the celebration of athletes' exceptional performances.
Flagbearers enter the stadium. They form a circular formation for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Athletes from every country gather on the ground and celebrate their journey at the tournament. One athlete can be seen clicking a selfie.
The Parade of Athletes. As per the Olympics' official Instagram, The tradition of having them walk in no particular order was started by John Ian Wing a young apprentice carpenter from the 1956 Games.
Fans from all around the world joined the video call conference that was being projected at the Olympic Stadium during the #ClosingCeremony,