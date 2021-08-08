Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Stadium Illuminates As 2020 Games Come To An End

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 concluded with a blast on August 8 with athletes and fans celebrating the world's biggest sporting event. Take a look.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Olympic rings
1/9
Olympics' IG

Forming a symbol of unity, a string of lights display the beautiful, luminous colours swirling together, representing the many flags of the world. They form the Olympic rings.

Fireworks at the closing ceremony
2/9
Olympics' IG

The closing ceremony with a spectacle of fireworks in the stadium. The sky and stadium light up for the celebration of athletes' exceptional performances.

Flagbearers
3/9
Olympics' IG

Flagbearers enter the stadium. They form a circular formation for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Flag Bearers
4/9
Olympics' IG

The Flag Bearers of all countries enter the stadium for the closing ceremony. 

Parade of Athletes
5/9
Olympics' IG

Athletes from every country gather on the ground and celebrate their journey at the tournament. One athlete can be seen clicking a selfie. 

Parade of Athletes
6/9
Olympics' IG

The Parade of Athletes. As per the Olympics' official Instagram, The tradition of having them walk in no particular order was started by John Ian Wing a young apprentice carpenter from the 1956 Games.

Fans on vide conference
7/9
Olympics

Fans from all around the world joined the video call conference that was being projected at the Olympic Stadium during the #ClosingCeremony⁠,

Olympic cauldron
8/9
ANI

Here is the picture of the lit Olympic cauldron at the closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 stadium
9/9
ANI

The illuminated Stadium at the closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Tokyo Olympics: Osaka’s red hair to Rapinoe, check out athletes' unique hairstyles

Tokyo Olympics: Osaka’s red hair to Rapinoe, check out athletes' unique hairstyles
IN PICS: Hairdos at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 that's a cut above 'coiffed to contend'

IN PICS: Hairdos at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 that's a cut above 'coiffed to contend'