Tokyo Olympics Creative Head Hiroshi Sasaki Resigns Over Sexist Comment

Hiroshi Sasaki, the creative head of the Tokyo Olympics, has resigned from the position after making disrespectful remarks towards a plus-sized female celebrity Naomi Watanabe. According to Kyodo News, Sasaki body-shamed Watanabe by suggesting she come down dressed in a pig costume to perform at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, calling it “Olympig”. Sasaki reportedly admitted making the comment and suggesting it to a group of planners.

After Sasaki’s comments were made public, it sparked a massive outrage in Japan calling for his resignation. On Thursday, the Tokyo organising committee for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics accepted Sasaki’s resignation as creative head. Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organising committee, during a press conference, said the comments were very inappropriate and should never have been made in the first place.

Sasaki later issues an apology to Watanabe and people who were offended by his comment. Sasaki also accepted that he had suggested to a group of planners on Line messaging app to play on the word “Olympic” with “Olympig”. Watanabe, in a statement on Thursday, said she was left “surprised” after hearing how Sasaki wanted to cast her as “Olympig”. According to reports, the organising committee will soon find a replacement but the new creative head will have to continue with where Sasaki left because of time constraints.

Tokyo Olympics controversy

Last month, Yoshiro Mori, the former president of the Tokyo organising committee for the Olympics and Paralympics, also resigned from his position after making sexist remarks about women in general. According to Kyodo News, Mori, at an organising committee meeting to discuss ways to increase women’s representation on the board, said women talk more and it will make meetings last longer if more of them are inducted as members. Mori later apologised for his remark and was forced to step down as president.

Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to be held from July 23 until August 8, 2021. The Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5.

(With inputs from ANI)