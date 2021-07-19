Tokyo Olympics: Czech Republic's Beach Volleyball Player Ondrej Perusic Tests COVID +ve

Ondrej Perusic, a beach volleyball player for the Czech Republic, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, according to the Czech team. Ondrej is currently asymptomatic and is being held in isolation as per protocol. This was the second incidence in the Czech team, following a test after the contingent's arrival at the airport found a COVID positive official.

"Despite following all precautions, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic became infected (COVID-19). He is currently asymptomatic and is in isolation according to the rules. The Czech Olympic team does its best to be able to enter the tournament and not lose its Olympic dream," said the Czech Olympic Team.

Martin Doktor, the head of the expedition, noted, "Unfortunately, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic had a positive finding from a sample submitted during daily testing in the Olympic Village on Sunday, July 18. He also has absolutely no symptoms of the disease, however, PCR analysis confirmed the result of the antigen test."

Eight members of the British Olympic team were placed in isolation earlier on Sunday after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person on their travel for the Tokyo Games. According to Sky News, the six athletes and two members of support staff tested negative before leaving for Tokyo and upon arrival, but they have since been identified as close contact of an infected person who was with them on the aircraft. The British Olympic Association emphasised that the member who tested positive for COVID-19 is not a member of Team Great Britain.

Three members of the South African men's under-23 football team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being held in isolation at the Tokyo 2020 facility. Thabiso Monyane (player), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (player), and video analyst Mario Masha are the three members who have tested positive with COVID-19. In the most recent round of daily sputum (saliva) testing, these three had positive results.

Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 to August 8, 2021. It will be a multi-sport international event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition has been postponed until March 2020, and it will be closed to international spectators. Tokyo 2020 is being advertised and branded despite the fact that the event has been postponed until 2021. For the first time, the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled rather than being cancelled. The Summer Paralympics will be place between August 24 and September 5, 2021, following the Olympics.

Picture Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash/ Ostrava Beach Open