Tokyo Olympics Day 3: Indian Medal Hopes Lie On Manu Bhaker And Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Even though Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian contingent has still gotten off to a poor start as the highly-rated Indian shooters failed to deliver on Day 1. Now the onus will be on Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal, who will take part in women's 10m air pistol. Meanwhile, the duo of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar will take part in the men's 10m air rifle event. The women's 10m air pistol event will begin at 5:30 AM IST on July 25, while the men's 10m air rifle event will begin at 9:30 AM IST on the same day.

Indian shooters suffered several heartbreaks on Tokyo Olympics Day 1

The Indian shooting contingent will make four more attempts at opening its medal count at the Tokyo Olympics. On the showpiece event's first day, Indian shooters suffered several heartbreaks. The biggest disappointment was perhaps Saurabh Chaudhary's failure to win a medal despite topping the qualifications. He finished seventh in the men's 10m air pistol main event. As for the women's 10m air rifle event, both Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela could not even clear the qualifying stage as they finished in 16th and 36th respectively.

Medal hopes high for Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker

Indian fans will be excited to watch the duo of Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker compete in the women's 10m air pistol event as they enter the competition as favourites. Yashaswini is ranked world number one, while Manu is ranked second. Meanwhile, Divyash is ranked world number two and will be seen competing in the men's 10m air rifle event. His senior compatriot Deepak Kumar will also take part and is ranked 11th for the event.

Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal in women's weightlifting 49 kg event

While the Indian shooters had a difficult day at the office, the same cannot be said for Manipur's Mirabai Chanu. The 26-year old made India proud by winning the silver medal in the women's weightlifting 49 kg event. Mirabai finished the event with a total lift of 202 kg (87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk). Meanwhile, the event was won by China's Hoi Zhuhui who set a new Olympic record with a total lift of 210 kgs (94 kg in snatch and 116 kg in clean and jerk).