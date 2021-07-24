Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari-Pravin Jadhav Knocked Out In Archery Mixed Team QF

India has been knocked out from the Mixed Archery event after the duo, Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav, went down 6-2 to the South Korean pair of An San and Kim Je Deok in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-final clash on Saturday.

Deepika Kumari had finished ninth with a total score of 663 out of 720 whereas, Pravin Jadhav finished with 656 points and was placed 31st during the women and men's individual ranking categories on Friday.

Tokyo Olympics: India bow out of Mixed Archery

Earlier on Saturday, a remarkable performance by Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav saw them through the quarterfinals as they excelled in getting the better of the Chinese Taipei duo, Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun, in the pre-quarterfinals courtesy of a 5-3 win. However, the duo failed to live up to the expectations as they could not showcase the same amount of consistency during their vital quarterfinal clash and it cost them a chance of staying in contention for a podium finish.

South Korea put India in a spot right from the word 'Go' and in fact, were comfortably leading 4-0 after two sets with scores of 35-32 and 38-37. South Korea's points in the first two sets read 10,7,9,9 and 10,10,9,9 respectively as compared to India's 8,7,8,9 and 10,8,10,9 respectively.

The Indian duo came back strongly in the third set with a scoreline of 37-35. They managed 9,9,10,9 compared to South Korea's 10,7,10,9 as the game headed into a thrilling fourth set.

Unfortunately, Deepika Kumari & Pravin Jadhav yet again failed to rediscover their rhythm and had a poor scoreline of 6,9,9,9 while their South Korean rivals dominated the proceedings with scores of 10,7,10,9 as South Korea won the fourth set 36-33.

Tokyo Olympics: What's next for India in Archery?

With India's medal hopes dashed in the Mixed Team event, all hopes will be pinned on the men's archery team and the current world number one Deepika Kumari in the women's individual category.