Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari Sails Through To Pre-Q/F After 6-4 Win In Round Of 32

Deepika Kumari has qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of the women's archery team event after a sweeping victory against Bhutan's Karma 6-0 in straight sets.

Written By
Karthik Nair
Deepika Kumari, Tokyo Olympics

Image: PTI


The reigning world number one Deepika Kumari has advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after a sweeping victory against Bhutan's Karma 6-0 in straight sets during their Tokyo Olympics Round of 32 and then against USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in the Round of 16 clashes respectively.

Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari qualifies for pre-quarterfinal

In the first set, Deepika was put in a spot as Jennifer took an early 2-0 lead. The second set was tied at 2-2 and the world number one staged a brilliant comeback in the following set with a 4-2 lead. Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez then held on to her nerves and ensured a draw in the fourth set 4-4.

The action headed into the fifth and final set and it was Deepika Kumari who came out on top with a 6-4 win and thereby, registered her second win of the day.

Earlier, in the Round of 32 clashes against Karma, It was Deepika Kumari who dominated in the first set. The world number one's score's read  8, 9, 9 as compared to Karma's 8, 6, 9. Deepika once again gained complete control in the second set with a 4-0 lead. Her scoreline was 8, 9, 9 while her Bhutan counterpart's scores were 7, 7, 9.

READ | Deepika to partner Jadhav in mixed pair competition

The ace archer ended the proceedings in style with a clinical performance in the fourth and final set. Her scores read 9, 10, 8 while Karma could only manage 6, 8, 10. By the virtue of this win, Deepika Kumari is through to the Round of 16 where she faces 24th seed Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez representing the United States of America.

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari-Pravin Jadhav knocked out in Archery mixed team QF

A lot will be expected from Deepika Kumari as she is one of the last remaining hopes in Indian archery. The world number one player would be hoping to bring her A-game in the remaining in order to ensure a podium finish in the women's singles archery event. 

READ | Tokyo Olympics: India's schedule for July 28; PV Sindhu, Deepika Kumari back in action

Earlier on Wednesday, the duo of Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav bowed out of the men's individual events after suffering defeats in their respective pre-quarterfinal losses.

Atanu Das will be up against Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng in the men's individual 1/32 Eliminations on Thursday. 

READ | Deepika Kumari vs Karma from Bhutan Live Stream: How to watch Olympics Archery events LIVE
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND