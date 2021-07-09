Tokyo Olympics: Delhi Govt Announces Cash Prizes For Athletes, Coaches Emerging Victorious

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced interesting cash prizes for the coaches as well as the players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics. Delhi DyCM said that a prize of Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to coaches of the athletes who win medals at the marquee event. He also revealed that the athletes from Delhi bagging a gold medal in the quadrennial event would be eligible for a prize of Rs 3 crore.

Delhi announces prizes for winning athletes and their coaches at Olympics

Speaking at a meeting on Friday, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stressed on the importance of providing multi-dimensional support to athletes. He revealed that the athletes from Delhi, along with their coaches partaking in the Tokyo Olympics, will be awarded cash prizes. He also announced an award of Rs 2 crore to athletes who win a silver medal and Rs 1 crore to those who receive a bronze medal in the Olympics.

The athletes from Delhi who are participating in this year’s Olympics and are eligible for the awards include shooter Deepak Kumar, table tennis player Manika Batra, sprinters Amoj Jacob, and Sarthak Bhambri. The Delhi Assembly had earlier in 2019 passed a bill to set up the Delhi Sports University (DSU). Announcing the university which will offer graduation, post-graduation and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, and hockey among other sports, the Delhi government had promised their support for the upcoming athletes in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy CM said, "Preparations are in full swing for Delhi to produce future Olympians and we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned to build a world-class sports university. The Delhi Sports University will work to prepare those sportspersons who will win medals for the country in the Olympic games. The university will develop Delhi as a massive sports hub."

Manish Sisodia also stressed on the role of the upcoming Delhi Sports University in nurturing athletes who would represent India in future Olympics. The Deputy CM also revealed the Delhi government's hopes of hosting the 2048 Olympic Games. "In order to promote sports in this direction, the university will organise sports events all over Delhi through community sports so that an active environment is created for sports in the city as well as in the whole country and we can host the 2048 Olympic Games," Sisodia added.

IMAGE: PTI/ AP