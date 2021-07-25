Tokyo Olympics: Divyansh Panwar & Deepak Kumar Fail To Qualify For 10m Air Rifle's Final

In a sad event for India, shooters Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar, who represented India in the Tokyo Olympics 10m Air Pistol men's qualification, couldn't make it to the finals. Till now, only six Indian shooters have been in action and only one made it to the finals. Notably, Saurabh Chaudhary is the only Indian who passed the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in the 10m Air Pistol Men's final and made it to the finals.

Divyansh Panwar, who was the 2019 World Cup winner, failed to live up to expectations and ranked 32nd in the 10 m Air pistol qualification in Tokyo Olympics. As per the reports, Panwar started with low confidence from the beginning, also had a long chat with his coach and multiple breaks were taken by him to consult his coach. He was clearly seen under pressure and, finally, his nervousness cost him a big loss. The young athlete made his debut in the Olympics this year. He finished his series with a score of 102.7. When he reached the 5th series, his score of 104.6 went up to 519.2. But, he was still ranked 29th.

On the other hand, Indian shooter Deepak Kumar, who won the Asian Games silver medal, managed to get 62.7 points and ended up in the 26th position. The senior shooter had two series over 105, but a poor start cost him a chance to walk out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, in the Women's 10m Air Rifle qualifiers that took place yesterday, World No.1, Elavenil Valarivan, and Apurvi Chandela failed to make the cut. Today, Manu Bhaker, and Yashaswini Deswal, who participated in the 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualifications, sadly couldn't reach the qualifiers. Manu suffered due to a technical issue with her rifle and lost the qualifiers round by a very good margin.

On the other hand, Mirabai Chanu on Saturday won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 49kg category. She ended India's over two-decade-long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. Mirabai Chanu finished the event with a total lift of 202kg and bagged the most awaited medal.

IMAGE: AP/PTI

CREDIT: (With ANI Inputs)