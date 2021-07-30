Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand Congratulates PV Sindhu, Says 'you Are The Pride Of India'

As the nation joins hands in commemorating PV Sindhu's quarterfinal victory, sprinter Dutee Chand bestowed some kind words to the ace badminton player. The road to the semis seemed like a cakewalk to Sindhu as she defeated the local favourite, Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. Sindhu maintained a scoreline of 21-12, 22-20.

India's fastest woman congratulates PV Sindhu

Dutee Chand is regarded as the fastest Indian woman and is supposed to take part in the 200-metre event on August 2. In a recent tweet, Chand took to Twitter and congratulated Indian Badminton star, PV Sindhu. She stated, "You are the pride of India." Not just that, she could not stop praising the commitment and hard work that Sindhu possessed which was on display during her quarterfinal combat at the Tokyo Olympics.

Congratulation DIDI. You are the pride of India. I inspired by your commitment and Hard Work. Good Luck for the Semifinal. https://t.co/5bbVyioGrP — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 30, 2021

What went down at the badminton quarter-finals b/w Sindhu and Yamaguchi?

While PV Sindhu is just a win away to ensure a medal for India, her performance was heroic against the Japanese. The competition was hard fought as Yamaguchi took a three-point lead as the game began. But Sindhu did not waste much time as she trimmed down her opponent's lead to just one point with the score toling at 11-7 at the interval. Next, she sprang up with a five-point lead which later stretched to seven as Yamaguchi failed to be competent in front of the Indian badminton champion. The first set lasted for 23 minutes with a score of 21-13.

The quarter-final's second set was also a close fought one while Yamaguchi strived to chase her opponent which she eventually did. After the interval, Yamaguchi managed to level up with Sindhu with a score of (14-15). Fans also got to witness the longest rally of the match which extended to 11 strokes. Sindhu lost momentum while this break of points occurred, yet she managed to keep up the score while finally drawing the game with a strong comeback of 22-20.

(Image Credits - PTI)